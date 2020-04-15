partypoker to host online poker fundraiser for the NHS

POKER

On Thursday night, a very special poker tournament take place in the United Kingdom. With the Coronavirus outbreak restricting movement across Britain, the poker-playing public will get another chance to donate much-needed funds to the National Health Service by playing in the £50 buy-in UK NHS Charity Tournament.

Taking place tonight, Thursday April 16th at 8.30pm BST, the no-limit hold’em event will have no registration fees and a minimum of 50% of the prizepool will be matched by partypoker then donated to the NHS.

While the event has no guarantee, hundreds of players will be expected to take part at the last minute, with £5-entry satellites each guaranteeing five seats into the action taking place around the clock in the build-up.

There is a minimum threshold of 50% for donations to the NHS from the prizepool, but it could end up as high as 56% , with between 44%-50% being paid out to players as usual. Everyone at partypoker is excited, none more so than their illustrious President, former Poker Million winner, John Duthie:

Come and join in!! UK NHS Charity Tournament: [Minimum 50% of prizepool donated to NHS – Total donation matched] – Overview – partypoker LIVE https://t.co/EpOdDGIVTN — John Duthie (@JohnnyDuthie) April 13, 2020

All the action kicks off at 8.30pm, with a 50,000-chip starting stack and a six-minute clock. There are 12 levels of late registration, with only UK players allowed to play. If you can’t play yourself, recommend the tournament to a friend. Their real name will be up in lights as no screen names will be used for this event.

While partypoker players – and anyone, given it’s an open public vote – decide whether partypoker will go with real names of the players rather than screen names, this event will be sure to grab some positive headlines for the poker brand an raise much-needed funds for the NHS to continue to save lives across the United Kingdom during the Coronavirus crisis.

Huge positive feedback for Real Name MTTs after @partypokerlive Sats @Irish_PokerOpen & Poker Masters Would YOU like @partypoker to run all Powerfest MTTs in Real Names for next 2 weeks? We go with vote result. Vote, RT, + user name & 100 players get $22 Fest Ticket KTF Rob 💪 — Rob Yong (@rob_yong_) April 15, 2020

The managing director of partypoker, Tom Waters, put out the following statement:

“We are delighted to play our part in helping the poker community support the NHS and contribute to the national effort in combating COVID-19. Poker players have a long and proud history of coming together to support charitable causes. At this moment, that support has never been more needed.”

A fun night will be guaranteed for any player who takes part, and who knows how much they’ll choose to donate to the NHS if they win – hopefully every penny.

Comments