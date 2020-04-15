Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 15, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

ORYX Gaming joins forces with SBTech

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has signed a deal to supply its wide-ranging portfolio of casino content and marketing tools to premium platform provider SBTech.

The agreement follows several high-profile operator deals and will see ORYX’s entire RGS portfolio of casino and slot content made available to SBTech’s platform partners.

The direct integration into SBTech’s iGaming platform will allow its platform partners quick and easy access to a library of over 250 games available via ORYX RGS, including ORYX’s proprietary content and games from partnered studios such as Gamomat, Kalamba, Golden Hero and Givme Games.

Push Gaming launches with William Hill

Push Gaming has joined forces with leading operator William Hill to make its popular slots portfolio available to players.

Favourite titles such as Jammin’ Jars, The Shadow Order and Razor Shark will be integrated via Push Gaming’s own platform, with its full range of games, including new releases, to follow in the coming weeks.

Soft2Bet enters Indian market with four hit brands

Casino and sportsbook operator group Soft2Bet has announced it has entered the Indian market as the company continues to extend its reach across new territories.

Four of the company’s popular products, Wazamba, Rabona, Nomini, and Campobet, will be available to the Indian market, with the company taking the rest of its multi-brand portfolio live in the near future.

Yggdrasil strikes strategic Franchise deal with Flow Gaming in Asia

Yggdrasil Gaming has signed a strategic Franchise IP licensing agreement with Flow Gaming, allowing the content supplier to take greater control of its B2B iGaming operation and to optimise its market roadmap offering.

As part of the Franchise licensing agreement, Flow Gaming will have access to Yggdrasil’s entire end-to-end game development process, the YG platform including its new GATI product (Game Adaption Tools & Interface), game promotional tools via BOOST™, and access to content created by YG Masters partners.

As a Franchisee to Yggdrasil, Flow Gaming will be able to effectively source and offer its own game content for distribution to its targeted market and cross-collaborate with other Franchisees globally, enabling it to accelerate the territorial reach and drive incremental revenue opportunities.

Skywind Group, BetConstruct Announce New Partnership

Skywind Group and BetConstruct are proud to announce their new partnership. The two award winning companies will be working together throughout regulated markets to provide top of the line technology, services and content.

Delasport partners with real-time marketing automation platform provider Solitics.

The leading iGaming software solutions company Delasport partners with Solitics data management & marketing automation platform provider for a better gaming future.

’’With such a rich diversity of resources which combine a variety of different data sources, Solitics’ platform is a perfect match – enabling us to utilize all the data that we have on our players in real-time. We are looking forward to working with the experts behind this project’’, Eli Moscovich, VP Strategic Partnerships Manager in Delasport.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ launches Simulated Reality League powered by leading sportsbook provider SportRadar

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ has the launch of Simulated Reality League added to its sportsbook product mix.

Betzest expands their offering which will give their players an opportunity to access full range of their new AI-driven simulated Sports betting technology.

Moreover, Betzest has recently added Virtual betting activity to their portfolio with a multi-competition that includes Virtual Football Champions Cup, Virtual World Cup, Virtual Football League, as well as Virtual Basketball, Virtual Horse and Dog Racing and Virtual Tennis.

Betsoft strikes slots’ content partnership with Salsa Technology

Betsoft Gaming one of the world’s premier producers of high-quality iGaming content is proud to announce a partnership deal with Salsa Technology.

The agreement will see the award-winning developer integrate a wide selection of its top-performing titles on to Salsa Technology’s Game Aggregation Platform (GAP). Betsoft prides itself on its creative studio which has launched a whole wave of cinematic animated slot titles. Some of the Betsoft games available within the deal will include classics Monster Pop, Spring Tails and Total Overdrive.

Salsa Technology’s partners will be able to access this innovative new slot content through a single integration.

Digitain strengthens casino offering with NetGaming partnership

Leading sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has further bolstered its comprehensive content portfolio with the integration of creative casino game studio NetGaming.

The entirety of NetGaming’s engaging slot collection, including recent releases such as Age of Da Vinci, Kitty Café and Treasures of Egypt, will launch across Digitain’s 70+ operator network as the provider continues to equip its partners with a diverse range of revenue streams.

Playson strikes content deal with Arena Casino

Casino software provider Playson has signed a partnership with Arena Casino which gives the operator access to the supplier’s entire suite of slots.

Games such as Solar Queen, Viking Fortune: Hold and Win, and Rome: Caesar’s Glory, will be integrated to Arena Casino’s platform, along with its popular Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio.

The operator will also have access to a wide array of integration-free engagement tools, including seamless play, free spins, jackpots, and regular tournaments with daily prize drops, all of which are proven to enhance player retention.

BetGames.TV strikes platform agreement with SBTech

SBTech, the leading technology supplier to the regulated iGaming sector, has further boosted its platform offering, adding innovative live dealer betting games provided by BetGames.TV.

BetGames.TV’s extensive portfolio includes card games such as Speedy 7 and War of Bets as well as the possibility to place bets on Baccarat, poker, dice games, and a variety of lottery draws taking place every five minutes. The games also offer several proprietary player engagement features such as jackpots and system bets with new innovation in development such as tournaments.

Soft2Bet partners with premium iGaming content provider Skywind Group

Online gaming operator and platform group Soft2Bet has struck a deal with Skywind Group, a well-known industry software supplier. Under the agreement, Soft2Bet will provide its clients with Skywind’s suite of premium online slots.

Soft2Bet’s portfolio of brands consists of 17 online casinos and sportsbooks. The company delivers a unique gaming experience by providing the latest industry trends, a top tier bonus and promotions system, multi-lingual support, and titles from top software providers.

Following a successful integration, Skywind’s large portfolio of slots will be available to each of Soft2Bet’s popular brands, giving players the opportunity to enjoy local and cross-game jackpots.

