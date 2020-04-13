iGaming NEXT launch their online event ‘The Big Reset: How are you adapting your digital life?’

PRESS RELEASES

As the world accelerates towards an increasingly digital way of life, adaption remains the ultimate key to success. iGaming NEXT was originally created with the purpose of becoming the industry’s primary content driven conference which focuses on the future of iGaming. However, with the current need for social distancing, the responsibility to lead the shift into the digital age is even greater. Therefore, iGaming NEXT is proud to announce that while its annual dynamic event is to be held between the 29 – 30 September, in its normal format, an online version is to be held between the 4 – 6 May, so make sure to save both dates!

But now, how will this work? Think of what an event supposed to be like. Whatever vision comes to mind, quickly delete, as given the current circumstances, the team behind iGaming NEXT strive to upend the concept, rethinking and repackaging the event, successfully taking this year’s first edition of iGaming NEXT from offline to online. The iGaming NEXT team believe that they have nailed the transition from the physical to the virtual, despite the two serving very different purposes, diverse demographics and requirements.

iGaming NEXT: ONLINE will be a ground-breaking event, not only because of the curated content, but will also serve as a true showcase of the ever-burgeoning power of technology. In one platform, there will be interactive talks and panels aimed to further the delegates’ career prospects, with a roundtable function to connect with other delegates and together discuss various topics. The platform even allows for organisations to live demo their products, while interacting with interested potential clients. An incredible interactive event with endless opportunities to connect with likeminded professionals, regardless of role or status, with a low entry fee which starts at only €19+VAT.

The content is curated to fit all levels of iGaming employees, with a clear focus on personal development in an ever-evolving world. iGaming NEXT: ONLINE seeks to address the rapid changes we are all experiencing, both on an industry as well as on an individual level; How to keep mentally fit while working from home? How to leverage technology to become hyper productive and how will the landscape change after COVID-19? All this and much more will be answered.

Pierre Lindh, Co-Founder commented, “iGaming NEXT was created with the purpose of becoming the industry’s primary content driven conference, focused on the future of iGaming, and thus, we feel a responsibility to lead the shift of content driven events into the digital age. iGaming NEXT: ONLINE is the culmination of a huge amount of research in how to adapt a conference to online and best utilise the technology to make the event even more engaging for the delegates, speakers and sponsors than a typical offline event. We are extremely excited for what we managed to produce, and we can’t wait to show you!”

Keynote of the event will be highly respected Psychologist-Psychotherapist Agnė Matulaitė – Head of the Phenomenological Research Institute, Honorary Member of the London Birkbeck University, Member of Cambridge University Academic Writing Group, Psychologist-Psychotherapist, Doctor of Social Sciences, Lecturer at the Department of General Psychology, Faculty of Philosophy, Vilnius University. Agnė’s bespoke topic is “Experience of Isolation and Possible Psychological Outcomes”, where delegates can participate in live polls, interact and ask their own questions.

iGaming NEXT: ONLINE is anticipated as a top-notch, informative and unique online event which will offer an insightful experience into the future of the dynamic gaming industry and the impact of the current crisis both on an industry as well as on a personal level. iGaming NEXT: ONLINE aims to virtually bring together some 1000+ delegates in one of the very first events of its kind in a unique, content-driven conference with a difference!

For more information, please visit the website http://www.igamingnext.com.

