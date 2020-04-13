Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 13, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

SBTech enters South African market with Bet.co.za platform migration

SBTech, the leading technology supplier to the regulated iGaming sector, has made its first entry into South Africa, launching its full sportsbook and igaming platform with Bet.co.za, South Africa’s premier online and mobile sports betting brand.

The new offer includes an innovative Lucky Numbers product and an integration with BetGames.TV, enabling players to bet on live lottery draws and live games, using bespoke, localised payment options.

The partnership also sees Bet.co.za take advantage of a tailored trading and risk management strategy localised for the South African market.

BetGames.TV boosts tier one reach with Amelco partnership

BetGames.TV, the leading live dealer betting games supplier, has further boosted its global reach with an integration into Amelco’s betting and gaming platform.

The deal will give the provider’s multi-territory tier one partners, including the Stars Group, GVC and Flutter, access to BetGames.TV’s extensive portfolio of live dealer games for the first time.

Titles including Baccarat, Wheel of Fortune, and its innovative twist on Texas Hold’em poker, 6+ Poker, will be rolled out in a host of regulated markets over the next six weeks.

Evoplay Entertainment makes UK debut with Nektan partnership

Innovative game development studio Evoplay Entertainment has launched in the UK for the first time in a major agreement with Nektan, the international gaming technology platform and services provider.

The deal sees Evoplay Entertainment bring its hugely popular portfolio to the UK market, with the company’s ground-breaking series of titles set to be distributed via E-Lite, Nektan’s content distribution platform.

Comtrade Gaming boosts slot portfolio with Playson deal

Casino software provider Playson has signed a deal to deliver its entire suite of slots to premier technology supplier, Comtrade Gaming.

Playson’s ever-growing stable of games, including Solar Queen, Rome: Caesar’s Glory, Viking Fortune: Hold and Win, along with its popular Funky Fruits series and Timeless Fruit Slots portfolio, will be integrated onto Comtrade’s Enterprise Gaming Platform – iCore.

Alongside its large games portfolio, Comtrade Gaming’s operator network will also have access to Playson’s range of engagement tools, including Seamless Play, Free Spins, Jackpots, and regular tournaments with daily Prize Drops, all proven to drive player engagement rates.

Realistic Roulette And Blackjack Launches With Microgaming

Award-winning casino content developer Realistic Games has launched its widely popular table games through Microgaming’s content aggregation platform.

Blackjack and Realistic Roulette are now available to Microgaming customers for the first time, joining titles from the Reading-based supplier’s diverse portfolio of casino games already live on the platform.

Skywind Group and Alea joining forces, ensuring the best gaming experience gets better

Skywind Group and Alea are announcing their new partnership, declaring their dedication to providing operators the best player engagement tools, games and premium gameplay experience.

L&L Europe celebrate new partnership deal with Nolimit City

Continuing with a great start to April, Nolimit City are back with a new deal announcement thanks to their latest partnership with the multibrand casino veteran, L&L Europe Limited.

A deal that comes with more than a few wins for the Malta based supplier, L&L Europe are present in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including Sweden and the United Kingdom, and are incredibly dedicated to their craft of developing a second to none user experience to their loyal player base.

Habanero set for LatamWin integration

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has partnered with Latin American platform provider LatamWin as it continues to establish its leading credentials across the continent.

The deal sees LatamWin’s operator partners gain access to Habanero’s 100+ portfolio of engaging slots, table games and promotional tools, including popular classics such as Egyptian Dreams, Hot Hot Fruit and recently released Loony Blox.

Relax Gaming partners with Paf

Relax Gaming, igaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has secured a deal with major operator Paf, further expanding its European footprint.

Under the agreement, Paf will have access to Relax Gaming’s extensive pool of propriety content, including its latest releases, Mega Masks and Heroes’ Gathering, as well as long-term player favourites Temple Tumble and Money Train.

The partnership also grants the operator with access to Relax Gaming’s rapidly expanding portfolio of third-party games, released under its market-leading Silver Bullet programme, which provides up-and-coming studios with a hassle-free route to market.

Booming Games teams up with Hero Gaming

Malta-based slot supplier Booming Games has rolled out its titles across Hero Gaming brands Casino Heroes, Speedy Casino, Simple Casino, and latest launch Boom Casino. Booming Games’ slot portfolio comprises of more than 60 HTML5 slot games including popular titles like Booming Seven Deluxe, VIP Filthy Riches, Gold Vein, and latest release Arabian Spins. Booming Games release up to two new games per month. Soon to be released are Spinosaurus, Gunspinner and Danger Zone.

Fugaso take it to the max with Max Entertainment

GoSlotty and SlottyVegas operator Max Entertainment has powered up further by sealing a partnership with rapidly-expanding slots-manufacturer Fugaso, part of the GrooveGaming stable.

NetEnt enters the regulated market in Switzerland following new global ISO 27001 certification

NetEnt has been awarded the global standard ISO 27001 certification. Following the ISO 27001 certification last week NetEnt’s online casino games are now available with gaming operators Grand Casino Luzern and Grand Casino Baden in Switzerland.

Red Rake Gaming launches with Royal Panda

Premium casino content creator Red Rake Gaming has launched its entire slots portfolio with yet another major iGaming brand, Royal Panda.

The partnership will see Royal Panda accessing all the top performing games delivered by Red Rake Gaming to its players, including key titles such as Super12Stars – an action packed slot with multiple feature and bonus rounds, Tiger and Dragon – the slot that gives players 1 million ways to win, and the cluster slot Gustav Minebuster – giving players the chance to win 20,000x.

Swintt continues hot streak with SuprNation partnership

Swintt are continuing their hot streak of new partnerships in 2020 with the announcement of a deal with Malta-based operator SuprNation.

Over 50 games from Swintt’s portfolio will soon be available to SuprNation players, with top performing content such as ‘Panda Warrior’, ‘Everlasting Spins’ and the soon to be released ‘Royal Golden Dragon’ included. Localised content inspired by local themes in India and Japan will also be available, such as ‘Bollywood Billions’ and ‘Hana Bana’.

Swintt’s exclusive distribution of prominent land-based games from the German market will also be part of the partnership, including ‘Master of Books’, ‘Heart of Earth’ and ‘Fresh Fruit’ which have an established following of players looking to enjoy their favourite content online.

Vivo Gaming Live Dealer is set to conquer Asia and will be streaming from the Queenco Casino and hotel in Cambodia!

Vivo Gaming has signed a partnership deal to expand its presence in Asia with the land-based casino and hotel; Queenco. Located in Cambodia at Victory Beach, only 17 km from Sihanoukville International Airport, Queenco offers a premium casino and hotel experience. Vivo Gaming will create a dedicated studio with a unique Asian concept launching Queenco in the online gaming world. Streaming from real live tables inside Queenco casino using Vivo VLB solution will add more games to the Vivo Gaming portfolio, providing more variety to all their clients, popular games like Baccarat, Dragon Tiger and Roulette will be available to players worldwide.

BETBY Strengthens Pomadorro Relationship With Esports Integration

Progressive sportsbook supplier BETBY has significantly expanded its agreement with Pomadorro, which will see the operator group offer the supplier’s new esports offering.

Pomadorro, which runs JoyCasino and Casino-X, was one of the first companies to use BETBY’s sportsbook platform when the provider launched and will now take the supplier’s wide range of esports events, which will encompass over 1,000 daily live events.

The new portfolio includes a variety of FIFA esports fixtures, CS:GO tournaments, and one of the widest CyberSport packages in the industry.

