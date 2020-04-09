NBA players said to be gearing up for HORSE competition

SPORTS

Yes, it’s finally come to this. The coronavirus pandemic has forced virtually all sports activity to come to an unexpected halt across the globe, and leagues are desperate to get back in the game. Players miss the competition, the crowds and the challenges that have driven them to reach the level of athletic participation they enjoy, and are now going into withdrawal. Something, almost anything, would be better than nothing, and the NBA is reportedly ready to give players an alternative that might just fit within the social distancing parameters established by health officials. Going back to their roots on the neighborhood playground, professional, million-dollar basketball players might soon be competing in a game of HORSE.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first brought the possibility to light, saying on Twitter, “Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni.”

HORSE is a type of basketball contest most commonly found on playgrounds with kids who are just getting into the game, or who aren’t ready for competitive basketball, and is essentially the first experience most children have with hoops. It is also a game found regularly on courts by other generations, with players looking to win by developing trick shots that their opponents can’t repeat.

For those not familiar with the game, its premise is simple. Take a shot, preferably a unique or difficult one, and, if you make it, your opponent has to replicate it exactly. If he or she doesn’t make the basket, the reward is a letter, starting with H and continuing with each missed shot until HORSE is spelled. Once that happens, the player who completed the word is eliminated.

This isn’t the first time the NBA has brought HORSE to pro basketball. It ran similar competitions during the All-Star Weekend games in 2009 and 2010, but those didn’t go over as well as the league had hoped. However, things are different now. There’s no live basketball for fans to enjoy and there’s no league court action for players to find, thanks to COVID-19. As a result, the idea might actually find more support now, even if just as a way to fill the void until real action can resume.

The announcement by Wojnarowski may have been designed to feel out the NBA community to determine whether or not there was enough interest before moving forward with the plans. The NBA has not yet laid out a schedule for the games, or a complete roster, and might be waiting to see the response before seriously putting HORSE on the calendar.

