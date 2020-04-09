Generation Esports launches with the Social Distancing Cup

SPORTS

With most of the world operating on a policy of social distancing first and asking questions later, there are concerns that people’s mental health will be affected by the degree of separation we are all experiencing from loved ones right now.

One benefit of the Esports many of us enjoy is the collaborative, colloquial nature of them. They are ways we connect to our friends, they are routes to conversation, camaraderie and true friendship.

That’s never been more important for children than during this crisis.

It’s very good news, then, that the High School Esports League (HSEL) has launched Generation Esports, a new platform for competitive gaming that will help players of all ages connect, have fun and possibly win money too.

The very first event being hosted by the HSEL is the Social Distancing Cup, an online charity tournament with a massive $30,000 to be won and a partnership with the Varsity Esports Foundation (VEF) that is sure to spread the word further than ever before that competitive Esports can be a really good thing for children to rely on.

The Social Distancing Cup will feature competition across a variety of games, including League of Legends and Rocket League with prizes including some merch and gaming kit supplied by brands such as ASUS Republic of Gamers, TUF Gaming and Viewsonic. The restaurant chain Zaxby’s is also taking part, as is Dr. Squatch’s organic soaps.

With leagues and competitions largely geared towards middle school and college students, plenty of education hubs will be getting involved, with the Middle School Esports League (MSEL) launching in the autumn.

The co-founder of Generation Esports and the HSEL itself, Mason Mullenioux, was excited to speak about what’s coming up.

“Today marks a new chapter for High School Esports League and an exciting beginning for Generation Esports. Generation Esports is a league for all types of communities, unified by the love of video games and healthy competition. With HSEL, we’ve seen the type of positive impact esports can bring to high school students across the United States, and we hope that Generation Esports can do the same for all gamers globally.”

There’s no reason that the forthcoming Social Distancing Cup can’t be for Esports what many other charitable initiatives have been to other industries. With the COVID-19 Response Fund benefitting from donations, low-income families who need it most will receive vital funds thanks to the enjoyment of children lucky enough to have the latest gaming platforms to play on, helping everyone survive in these difficult times.

Recent times had shown us the positive effects of Esports in schools, with schools who take Esports showing increased attendance by 10% and better results by 1.7%.

Here’s just a glimpse at how Esports has helped school children.

Twitch streamers Republic of Gamers (ROG) have already thrown their weight behind the initiative.

We're proud to be sponsoring over $30,000 in prizes in the upcoming "Social Distancing Cup" (4/10 – 5/10). A 4-week long charity gaming tournament spearheaded by @Joingenesports – serving HS students & communities affected by COVID-19 nationwide. Sign ups are free and open now! — ROG North America (@ASUS_ROGNA) April 8, 2020

You can follow Generation Esports on Twitter, or even request a demo or compete via the Generation Esports at their official website right now.

