Tote offers customers new betting opportunities and live streaming on Hong Kong Racing

The Tote is delighted to be working in collaboration with the Hong Kong Jockey Club to offer UK customers new betting opportunities on Hong Kong racing.

Tote customers will now be able to play the Placepot on meetings from the Happy Valley Racecourse and the Sha Tin Racecourse every week. The Placepot covers the last six races on the racecard with races starting at lunchtime in the UK for meetings on Wednesday, usually from Happy Valley racecourse, and from 6am onwards for Sha Tin meetings at the weekend.

Alongside the Placepot, Tote customers can watch live streaming and place race-by-race single leg bets throughout the Happy Valley and Sha Tin meetings, every Sunday and Wednesday, with the Tote’s new blog providing information and tips on the form for each race. Over recent race meetings there have been multi-million-pound race by race pools for Tote customers to bet in to via tote.co.uk.

All the racing is being streamed live on a watch and bet basis on tote.co.uk. This is available to all Tote customers who do not need to place a bet to be able to enjoy the sporting action. All new customers signing up to tote.co.uk will receive a £10 risk free first bet.

Alex Frost, Chief Executive of the UK Tote Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to develop our partnership with the Hong Kong Jockey Club to showcase their world class racing to as broad an audience as possible, alongside providing new betting opportunities, including the Placepot which remains the Tote’s most popular bet.

“These are unprecedented times and challenging for everyone involved in horseracing. We want the Tote to be true to its founding principles, being on the side of both horseracing and the customers as we work with international partners to support and promote the sport around the world.

“I would personally like to thank Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Richard Cheung, Executive Director, Customer and International Business Development, as well as their entire team for the incredible support and assistance in developing the ongoing partnership between the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the UK Tote.”

Richard Cheung, Executive Director, Customer and International Business Development, said: “The UK Tote is our key commingling partner and I would like to congratulate them on the introduction of the Placepot on Hong Kong races for UK customers which is traditionally a very popular bet. We look forward to continuing to work with Alex Frost and his team at the UK Tote.”

For more information about he UK Tote Group please visit www.uktotegroup.com and follow us @UKToteGroup and @ToteRacing.

About UK TOTE GROUP

UK Tote Group is the proud owner and steward of the Tote, the UK’s leading pool betting operator.

The Tote has been a core part of British horseracing since 1928 when it was established by Parliament under Winston Churchill as Chancellor of the Exchequer, to provide the public with a safe way to bet and vital funding for the sport.

UK Tote Group is committed to fulfilling Churchill’s founding mission through a revitalised Tote which provides better value and an improved experience to customers, as well as funding for British horseracing.

The 90-year-old British company is backed by racehorse owners and breeders from around the world and has an exclusive partnership with 55 British racecourses to provide pool betting services to the six million people who attend race meetings in Great Britain every year.

The Tote employs 90 people who are based in the Tote’s main office in Wigan and a satellite office in London.

About Hong Kong Jockey Club

Founded in 1884, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class racing club that acts continuously for the betterment of our society. The Club has a unique integrated business model, comprising racing and racecourse entertainment, a membership club, responsible sports wagering and lottery, and charities and community contribution. Through this model, the Club generates economic and social value for the community and supports the Government in combatting illegal gambling. In 2018/19, the Club made a record return to the Government of HK$23.3 billion in duty and profits tax and contributed HK$1.3 billion to the Lotteries Fund. Approved charity and community donations were HK$4.3 billion. The Club is Hong Kong’s largest single taxpayer and one of the city’s major employers. Its Charities Trust is also one of the world’s top ten charity donors. The Club is always “riding high together for a better future” with the people of Hong Kong. Please visit www.hkjc.com.

