Stay at home and join BET2020 Online Conference! Free passes to obtain new knowledge and stay industry updated.

A virtual gambling event BET2020 Online Conference will be streamed on April 9th, 2020 on the Youtube platform and gather TOP industry companies and experts from all over the world.

1 day, 8 hours of useful information based on real cases, 20 speakers together with 2500+ attendees to share with you ready-made solutions!

Advertising and participation in the virtual event – is an innovative way to bring your content to digital audiences as well as to increase your product reach and revenue.

The online format doesn’t limit the number of people by the physical location and keeps everyone safe and healthy.

Sponsors

BET2020’s team is honoured to work with innovative and fast-growing companies which also became the main BET2020’s sponsors.

1XBET is standing out at BET2020 as an official Conference Sponsor. 1XBET is an international bookmaker with over 10 years of experience. It is one of the most rapidly developing companies in the betting industry. Since 2018, they have been providing one of the best B2B solutions for this market as BetB2B. The platform has an unrivalled number of pre-match and live markets available. They offer casino games, slots and live casino products from world-leading providers on top of their own in-house solutions.

Focus Gaming News & Affiliate Insider are fully supporting BET2020 with the news distribution to the masses, and perform as the main Media Sponsors.Ikajo have became an Information Sponsor of digital BET2020. Ikajo is here for you to offer a vast choice of payment methods, currencies and integration options.

Agenda

BET2020 gather industry experts from every corner of the world to discuss where and how the industry is developing today, taking into account also the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

• Steve Donoughue, The Secretariat of the U.K. Parliamentary All Party Betting&Gaming Group, will be opening the e-conference and make a review of the latest regulatory updates of the U.K.

• Helembai Gabor, attorney-at-law at Bird & Bird, together with Andy Danson, Karin Söderberg, Piotr Dynowski and Vojtěch Chloupek will be taking part in the panel discussion to review the latest regulatory updates in the U.K. compared to Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Hungary. The PD’s participants will talk about the consequences, effects and adapting.

• Viktoria Soltesz, Founder of PSP Angels, will be focusing on payment processing and challenges at iGaming. Viktoria will share significant tips on how to get accepted by payment processors and banks.

• Adriana Minovic, Group Head of Data Privacy & DPO at Betsson Group, will perform with a topic “Improvement of results through extensive data collection for a personalised experience”. She’ll reveal how to make it work while staying compliant.

• Paul McNea, Director of Strategic Development at Persado, will present the top 5 most disruptive technologies for iGaming in 2020.

• Ben Sebley, Partner at BCB Group, will take a look at how to accept cryptocurrency payments. Ben will provide BET2020’s participants with must-know things as well as to compare operators and players. Who will benefit more? Find out already this week!

• Guy Douek, SVP Business Operations together with Imri Meir, VP Head of Gaming, will discuss the topic “Overcome Payment Declines and Drive Higher Approval Rates”.

• Martin Bradley, Director at 2CV and Moritz Maurer, CEO & Co-Founder at GRID, have also joined a panel discussion to find out what are the odds for esports to become a new driver for the iGaming industry? The panellists will check the profitability of “Esports + real-time betting” combination.

• Alex Kornilov, CEO & founder of “BETEGY”, will speak out on the topic “ML & AI: how the technologies will disrupt the industry?” A short overview of risks and benefits.

• Affiliate INSIDER CEO Lee-Ann Johnstone will be speaking on a panel discussion about the key characteristics of an affiliate network. Lee-Ann will be joined for her talk by Sarafina Wolde Gabriel, Vice President of Strategy at Income Access.

• Nicc Lewis, CEO & Founder of Expozive Marketing / Marcom Agency & Consulting, will reveal what do poker and marketing have in common. Find out how it can be applied in the real world!

• Juan Pablo Córdoba, Co-Founder of iGaming LatAm, will be speaking on the topic “How to tropicalize your proposal for the LATAM market”. What are the key requirements to reach the max potential of the region? Join and find out!

The detailed information could be found on the official website.

