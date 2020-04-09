Software developer Slotegrator sponsors the Betting In Face of COVID-19 online conference

PRESS RELEASES

Slotegrator sales team will attend the online conference, introduce the company’s latest solutions, and share their outlook for the betting industry during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite global quarantine measures (or perhaps aided by them), the online gambling sector is still very much open for business. On April 17, the Betting In Face of COVID-19 online conference will be held to help all those in the betting sector who are facing the new challenges that have emerged as a result of the pandemic.

One of the Eurasian market’s foremost software developers, Slotegrator, is sponsoring the event, and its managers are going to participate in online networking activities, including one-on-one meetings, and present the company’s latest products and services that are designed to boost operators’ platforms.

Slotegrator is continuously expanding its portfolio of solutions and products for the online casino industry. Offering a massive variety of different services, the company’s primary focuses are online casino software development and aggregation and the integration of gaming content, data feeds, and payment methods for casinos and betting platforms.

The company’s most essential products include APIgrator and Moneygrator, which are unified integration protocols for game content and payment services, as well as Turnkey and White Label casino solutions. In 2019, Slotegrator expanded its portfolio, implementing new advanced solutions — Sportegrator, a complete bundle for a sportsbook project with a wide choice of sports data, and Partnergrator, an affiliate network management system.

The company’s list of partners speaks for itself. It includes both established leaders of the gambling space and those who are on the fast track to broad recognition. Microgaming, Spinomenal, Endorphina, ReelNRG, Evolution Gaming, Habanero, Booongo, and Platipus are all Slotegrator partners – and the list goes on and on.

Operators will find different business solutions suitable for them depending on their level of experience. To offer a helping hand, Slotegrator also provides administrative assistance in gambling license acquisition and operates a media resource with educational content about the iGaming industry called Slotegrator Academy.

It is possible to reach Slotegrator sales team via [email protected] to request a free consultation or schedule a virtual meeting during the online conference.

