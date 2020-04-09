NHS workers could win luxury flat for free

PRESS RELEASES

Raffle House giving away £10,000 worth of tickets to current competition where £500k property is guaranteed to be won

London: 8 April 2020 – Raffle House is giving NHS workers the chance to win a luxury London apartment for free by giving away 1,000 tickets to its current draw.

As a thank you for the bravery and selflessness of all NHS workers, the house raffle company is donating £10,000 worth of tickets to its July draw, where the property is guaranteed to be won.

This means that an NHS worker could be in with the chance of collecting the keys to the £500,000 two-bed apartment in East London, which will be awarded to one ticket holder come July.

With just 60,000 tickets to the draw available, and more than half already sold, the odds of winning the apartment are incredibly favourable.

The property is guaranteed to be won when the competition closes on 31 July 2020. Raffle House will also cover Stamp Duty and legal fees. Addition tickets can be purchased for £10 each.

Benno Spencer, CEO of Raffle House, said: “NHS workers are going above and beyond to help save lives during the current crisis, and we want to show them our appreciation by giving away 1,000 free tickets to our current competition.

“So, if you work for the NHS in any capacity, make sure to claim your free ticket to the current Raffle House draw to be in with the chance of picking up the keys to a £500,000 London flat when the competition closes in July.

“We’ve got specific resources available to all NHS workers that want to claim their ticket available here.”

How NHS workers claim their free ticket:

• Head to RaffleHouse.com

• Create a free account in a matter of seconds

• Click the live chat icon in the bottom right-hand corner

• Provide an image of your NHS ID/credentials to customer support

• Your free ticket will be added to your account

• Full details can be found here

Free tickets will be awarded on a first come first served basis. Valid ID/credentials are required and a Raffle House account must be created. NHS workers can claim just one free ticket.

Back in February, Raffle House became the first house raffle competition operator to guarantee it would award a property as the top prize even if the required number of tickets were not sold.

Raffle House has a history of awarding life changing prizes to players with the winner of its first draw collecting a cheque for £173,012.93 back in August 2019.

What you need to know about the current competition:

The property: A newly renovated two-bed apartment in East London

Third-party valuation: £500,000 (valued by Kings Group) and monthly rental income of £2,100

Extras: Stamp Duty and legal fees plus £3,000 to cover the first year’s utilities and council tax

Ticket price: £10

Ticket sales target: 60,000

Odds of winning at target: 1 in 60,000 (over 2000x better than EuroMillions)

Where to buy tickets: https://rafflehouse.com/

About Raffle House:

Raffle House offers its customers the chance to win life-changing prizes, from jackpot-prizes of property to cash-prizes. It is the first professional house raffle organisation in the world to guarantee that the property will be awarded for its current competition. Raffle House also awarded a life-changing £173,000 cash prize to the winner of its inaugural competition.

Raffle House has undergone a thorough investigative process with the Gambling Commission and the draw will be managed by Gambling Commission licenced and regulated Sterling Lotteries.

Comments