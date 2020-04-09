Digitain appoints Martin Clarke as Director of Product Management

PRESS RELEASES

Global provider strengthens senior management team with latest hire

Tuesday, 07th April 2020: Leading sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has named Martin Clarke as its new Director of Product Management.

Clarke brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, including senior product roles at Betway, Betsson Group and Flutter Entertainment, where he led the redevelopment of Paddy Power’s sportsbook after the company’s merger with Betfair.

Following his previous role as Director of Product at B2B sports betting provider Metric Gaming, Clarke’s new responsibilities will include overseeing the development strategy for Digitain’s award-winning sportsbook and casino platform.

He will be servicing Digitain’s 70+ international operator network with the industry’s most modular, flexible and scalable platform, which utilises AI-driven capabilities to cover over 65 sports and offer a truly localised proposition to its partners.

Commenting on his new position, Martin Clarke, Director of Product Management at Digitain said: “Digitain is a renowned market-leader with a widely acclaimed offering, and I’m immensely proud to become the company’s Director of Product Management.

“The team and I look forward to building on Digitain’s remarkable achievements to date, as we continue to drive innovation, quality and technological advancement.”

Suren Khachatryan, Chief Commercial Officer at Digitain added: “With a wealth of experience spanning some of the industry’s most established businesses, we are thrilled to welcome Martin into the Digitain family.

“His unique skills in problem solving, technical development and exemplary leadership are unrivalled, and we have no doubt his tenure as Director of Product Management will bring tremendous success.”

About Digitain

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 700 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,700 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

