SiGMA Manila New Dates Announced

The show must go on – SiGMA’s inaugural digital conference runs 8-10 June

The COVID-19 pandemic has created mayhem across the world, with events being a prime target. Since the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, partners, and employees is of paramount importance, we decided, with a heavy heart, to postpone SiGMA Manila from June 2020 to May 27-28th, 2021.

Rescheduling this inaugural show was the only responsible course of action, enabling us to provide the kind of experience that our customers, partners, and employees expect and deserve, in a safe environment.

In line with our commitment to bringing the key players of global iGaming and emerging tech sectors together, we’ll be hosting SiGMA-ICE Asia Digital in 2020. This digital conference will take place on the original dates, 8-10th June.

The interactive experience will feature a series of panel discussions and keynotes from leading industry contributors, bringing top speakers together for discussions that will engage the community and shape the future as we adapt to a fast-changing global environment.

Whilst thanking you all for your continued support, please do reach out if you require further information.

We are all in this together.

