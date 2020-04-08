PRESS RELEASES

Aspire Global´s Annual report for 2019 including the Sustainability report has been announced and is available on the company website.

The newly published annual report for 2019 describes Aspire Global’s investment case, financial performance and future potential including the recent initiatives to expand the B2B-offering. Over the past year, the company took a holistic approach to sustainability, both in terms of operations and reporting, and is proud to present the first Sustainability report according to the GRI-guidelines.

“Aspire Global continued to deliver on the growth strategy in 2019, increasing revenues by 26% to €131.4 million with an EBITDA margin of 16.5%, in line with the financial targets. Having been profitable since the foundation in 2005, in combination with our strong cash position and ability to generate cash, makes us confident about the continued execution of our growth strategy. The acquisition of Pariplay, including the integration of their game studio and game hub, expanded our B2B-offering and reinforced our position in the value chain. We are now well equipped to offer companies everything they need to operate a successful iGaming brand, whether it is a platform, services, proprietary games or access to a game hub. We have it all – as separate units, add-ons or as a complete offering”, says CEO Tsachi Maimon.

The annual report is available to download on the company website following this link

https://www.aspireglobal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Aspire-Global_AR_2019.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Tsachi Maimon, CEO, Tel: +356-79777898 or email: [email protected]

Motti Gil, CFO, Tel: + +356 9924 0646 or e-mail: [email protected]

About this information

The information was submitted for publication by the contact person above at 6:30 pm (CET) on April 7th, 2020.

About Aspire Global

Aspire Global is a B2B-provider for iGaming, offering companies everything they need to operate a successful iGaming brand for casino, sports and bingo. The B2B-offering comprises a robust technical platform and games. The platform is offered solely or combined with a range of services. The games include supply of proprietary titles and a hub for third-party games. In addition to the B2B-offering, Aspire Global operates several B2C-brands, including Karamba, the best showcase for the strength of the B2B-offering. The Group operates in several regulated markets including Denmark, Gibraltar, Ireland, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. Offices are located in Malta, Israel, Bulgaria, Kiev, India and Gibraltar. Aspire Global is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under ASPIRE. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected], +46-8-528 00 399. Please visit www.aspireglobal.com

