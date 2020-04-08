Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 8, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST launches Esports product powered by leading Sportsbook provider BetRadar

Betzest just launched the full suite of BetRadar online Esports content added to their portfolio.

In partnership with BetRadar Betzest expands their offering to players with an opportunity to access BetRadar’s full range of Esports including most popular video games such as Counter-Strike, Dota, LOL (League Of Legends), Motorsport, Overwatch, StarCraft, etc.

Furthermore, Betzest increases their Virtual betting portfolio with a multi-competition that includes Virtual Football Champions Cup, Virtual World Cup, Virtual Football League, Simulated Reality Leagues, as well as Virtual Basketball, Virtual Horse and Dog Racing and Virtual Tennis.

Adda52 donates 2.5 Lakhs for Covid-19 Relief Fund and plans to do more from another poker series

In times when the entire country is facing tough challenges in its fight against Coronavirus, Adda52 organizes the AOPS (Online poker series) Warm Up event to raise funds for the poor and the underprivileged. This special event will offer 30 Lakhs in Guaranteed Prize Money and will be a part of the April Edition AOPS series offering 7 crore guaranteed prize money. AOPS tournaments are live from 2ndApril till 12th April on country’s largest poker website. The amount collected from the warm up events will be donated to the Covid-19 Helpcare in the PM Relief Fund. Earlier this week, Adda52.com concluded a special tournament- Falcon, which began from 27 March up till 1st April. The total amount of 2.5 Lakhs collected during the tournament will be donated.

AOPS April edition is bigger and better with an opportunity to win through the 60 tournaments organized this time with special emphasis on the AOPS Warm Up event. The event will run along with the other events. While the poker enthusiasts are stuck at home, they can look forward to enjoying online poker and at the same time contribute to the amount that Adda52 will donate to the Covid-19 Relief Fund. The number of expected participants in the tournament is likely to increase due to the ongoing lockdown.

SiGMA Manila New Dates Announced

The show must go on – SiGMA’s inaugural digital conference runs 8-10 June

The COVID-19 pandemic has created mayhem across the world, with events being a prime target. Since the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, partners, and employees is of paramount importance, we decided, with a heavy heart, to postpone SiGMA Manila from June 2020 to May 27-28th, 2021.

Rescheduling this inaugural show was the only responsible course of action, enabling us to provide the kind of experience that our customers, partners, and employees expect and deserve, in a safe environment.

ORYX Gaming extends Favbet deal to Romania and other regulated markets

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has extended its partnership with Favbet following the successful launch of ORYX Hub with the operator’s new online casino brand in Croatia.

The strengthened collaboration will see the operator take on ORYX’s extensive proprietary and third-party content portfolio in Romania and several other regulated markets where it is active.

Favbet will gain full access to ORYX Hub’s extensive library of 8,000+ casino games from 80+ providers, which will provide it with market-specific gaming content, via a single integration.

As well as using ORYX Hub as their primary source of content, Favbet also plans to make use of ORYX Hub data analytics and player engagement tools.

ASPIRE GLOBAL’S ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019

Aspire Global´s Annual report for 2019 including the Sustainability report has been announced and is available on the company website.

The newly published annual report for 2019 describes Aspire Global’s investment case, financial performance and future potential including the recent initiatives to expand the B2B-offering. Over the past year, the company took a holistic approach to sustainability, both in terms of operations and reporting, and is proud to present the first Sustainability report according to the GRI-guidelines.

BF Games strikes deal with Dench eSolutions

BF Games, the dynamic games development studio, has signed a deal to launch its collection of premium slots onto Dench eSolutions’ platform.

The agreement will give Dench’s operator partners access to the supplier’s quality portfolio of over 50 slot games, including its best-performing titles such as Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Bonnie & Clyde and Aztec Adventure, as well as all future releases.

Relax Gaming Announces Appointment of Nadiya Attard as Director of Sales

Relax Gaming, iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has appointed Nadiya Attard as Director of Sales to push forward on its global expansion strategy and realise new growth opportunities.

Assuming the position on 30th March, Attard brings over 15 years of B2B and B2C online gaming experience to the company, having held several senior positions at NetEnt, which she joined in 2013 after five years with Betfair, as well as Pari Match, Marathonbet, and Microgaming.

Greentube continues Swiss expansion with Casino777.ch integration

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has launched with Casino777.ch, the online brand of Casino Davos, adding to the supplier’s extensive presence on Switzerland’s leading casino sites.

Top-performing titles including the popular Super Cherry series, a favourite among Swiss land-based players, have initially gone live via iSoftBet’s platform, as well as Queen Cleopatra and Wish Upon A Star. Classic NOVOMATIC titles which have been adapted for online channels will also launch in April, with Book of Ra™ deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm™ deluxe and Sizzling Hot™ deluxe expected to be major hits with Casino777.ch’s customers.

Betsoft signs leading social casino Slot.com

As part of its continued push into new frontiers, Betsoft Gaming has formalised a strategic content partnership with international social casino institution Slot.com.

The agreement is extensive, covering a wide range of Betsoft content under the Slots3TM umbrella, and making both established favourites and exciting innovations available to Slot.com players.

