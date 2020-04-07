Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST launches Esports product powered by leading Sportsbook provider BetRadar

PRESS RELEASES

Malta, April 06 2020, Betzest just launched the full suite of BetRadar online Esports content added to their portfolio.

In partnership with BetRadar Betzest expands their offering to players with an opportunity to access BetRadar’s full range of Esports including most popular video games such as Counter-Strike, Dota, LOL (League Of Legends), Motorsport, Overwatch, StarCraft, etc.

Furthermore, Betzest increases their Virtual betting portfolio with a multi-competition that includes Virtual Football Champions Cup, Virtual World Cup, Virtual Football League, Simulated Reality Leagues, as well as Virtual Basketball, Virtual Horse and Dog Racing and Virtual Tennis.

Marius Filip, Founder/CMO at Betzest, said: We are always looking to improve Betzest™ Sportsbook product for our players. In partnership with BetRadar, we are excited to add an extra dimension to our Esports offering. Highly innovative and entertaining E-Sports video games will add to our customer experience with high-frequency betting opportunities on offer around the clock.

Esports will add on to our remarkable collection of world-class sports betting, casino, live casino and Virtual sports.

About Betzest

Betzest is your leading premier Online Casino and Sportsbook operator run by a team of experienced i-gaming experts.

Due to its unique product and marketing proposition, Betzest is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most trustworthy and reliable gaming company.

Betzest is offering unrivalled sports betting and casino games experience now under reputable MGA license. The company operations continue to expand in variety of markets and online gambling verticals such as Live Betting, Live Casino , Virtual Sports and e-Sports. Betzest boasts its robust and multi-functional online sports betting & Casino operating on SportingTech platform. Today Betzest has more than 60 employees across four offices all committed to delivering amazing player experiences on each of their verticals, partnering with top gaming providers.

Comments