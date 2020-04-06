partypoker host Irish Open Online and host charity drive for freelance poker dealers

POKER

With the enforced suspension of live tournament poker, many operators have either cancelled their events or moved them online, in many cases offering big guarantees and a full schedule.

The latter is definitely true for the 2020 Irish Open, which is heading online from today after a decision to bring poker players the oldest poker tournament in Europe online was reached by the Irish Open and partypoker, who will host the festival.

With 22 events, partypoker have put together a massive overall guarantee of €2.7 million which features events such as the Ladies Event, Main Event and Mini Main Event. The Main Event’s buy-in of €1,100 looks incredibly reasonable given the event’s guarantee is a cool million euros. There are four Day 1s, which start from Wednesday until Saturday, when Day 2 also takes place, with the Irish Open final on Sunday 12th April.

Formats include the standard no limit hold’em as well as NLH 6-Max, NLH 8-Max, Pot Limit Omaha 6-Max and PLO 8-Max too, with something for everybody. The festival runs from Monday April 6th until Sunday April 12th, with the week of events sure to please players around the world who otherwise might not have been able to travel to the Emerald Isle.

Buy-in range from €162 to the €5,200 it would cost to play the High Roller 8-Max event, with full schedule dates right here.

A Helping Hand for partypoker LIVE Poker Dealers

It’s not just tough time for poker operators behind live tours. The Coronavirus crisis has had a massive impact on staff at companies, with employees forced to wait until weeks after the initial outbreak for furloughed periods of work to be paid out by the U.K. government. That is only at 80%, but Dusk Till Dawn owner and partypoker LIVE inspiration Rob Yong has already announced that he’ll absorb the hit and pay all staff.

If that wasn’t kind enough, Yong has said that he’ll double donations to freelance partypoker LIVE dealers if £100,000 is raised. With a £100 donation from Joe Stapleton (“I wrote something here before that would have made me a legend, but also probably would have gotten me fired. There was an error when I tried to pay, so I’m going to take that as a sign.”) probably prompting tears of gratitude as well as laughter, others have joined in the donating effort.

British high roller legend Sam Trickett has donated $5,000 of his own money, which will not come as a surprise to many, with ‘Tricky’ frequently donating min-cashes in tournaments to the dealers by way of thanking their hard work. Triton Poker’s donation of $50,000 will go a long way to making sure Rob Yong doubles down on the donations and makes it £200,000.

You can donate right here if you’d like to help out! Alternatively, if you’d like to play a poker tournament instead, why not play the Grand Prix for Dealers and make your donation by way of the entry fee?

partypoker Irish Open Full schedule:

Event Event Name Format Guarantee Buy-In 1 Irish Open 6-Max NLHE € 100,000 €300+20 2 Deepstack NLHE € 30,000 €150+12 3 Deepstack PLO € 15,000 €150+12 4 Heads-Up Championship (Cap:256) NLHE € 40,000 €300+20 5 The Hendon Mob Championship NLHE € 50,000 €250+15 6 High Roller 8-Max NLHE € 500,000 €5,000+200 7 Main Event NLHE € 1,000,000 €1,000+100 8 High Roller 8-Max NLHE € 200,000 €2,000+100 9 Deepstack NLHE € 50,000 €150+12 10 Americas Cup NLHE € 30,000 €300+20 11 Ladies Event NLHE € 25,000 €250+15 12 Deepstack PLO € 20,000 €150+12 13 Mini Irish Open NLHE € 100,0000 €250+15 14 Deepstackn PLO € 15,000 €150+12 15 Deepstackn NLHE € 30,000 €150+12 16 JP Poker Masters NLHE € 200,000 €500+30 17 6-Max PLO € 50,000 €300+20 18 €25 Scalps Bounty NLHE € 50,000 €127+10+25 19 8-Max NLHE € 100,000 €1,000+50 20 8-Max PLO € 50,000 €1,000+50 21 Liam Flood Memorial 6-Max Turbo NLHE € 50,000 €250+15 22 Deepstack Turbo NLHE € 30,000 €150+12

Comments