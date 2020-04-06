Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 6, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

GeoComply Receives License in Colorado

GeoComply today announced that it has received its vendor minor license in a special meeting held by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission. This license will enable sports betting operators in Colorado to utilize GeoComply’s award-winning geolocation compliance solution as a critical part of their online sports betting apps and websites.

“We are pleased to be approved to service our clients and partners in such a sports-driven market as Colorado,” says Lindsay Slader, VP of Regulatory Affairs at GeoComply. “The GeoComply team is prepared and ready to support the rollout of online sports betting as quickly as the state is able to launch its live operations.”

140 industry leaders join SBC Digital Summit speaker line-up

The SBC Digital Summit is to feature a line-up of 140 big names from the global betting and gaming sector, with speakers including Carsten Koerl (CEO & Founder, Sportradar), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group) and Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle).

140-industry-leaders-join-sbc-digital-summit-speaker-line-upSet to be the industry’s biggest ever online conference, the SBC Digital Summit boasts a comprehensive agenda focused on the challenges and opportunities the industry faces in light of the disruption caused to business and wider society by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes expert panels covering sports betting, online casino and slots, opportunities in Latin American, lotteries, payments, developments in the US market, and digital marketing, spread over five days from 27 April to 1 May 2020.

Sky Racing World launches Japan NAR simulcasting

Sky Racing World, the Louisville, Kentucky-based distributor of international horse-racing content and subsidiary of Australian wagering operator Tabcorp, has announced the launch of a new simulcasting product that will make Japan National Association of Racing (NAR) horse racing available to North American audiences. The service will officially launch on Sunday night, April 5th, with races from Tokyo City Keiba, Oi Racecourse.

The Japan National Association of Racing is Sky Racing World’s exclusive partner in distributing the weekly simulcasts every Sunday through Thursday night. At commencement, racing will be offered from three tracks: Tokyo City Keiba, Funabashi and Kawasaki, with Sunday night’s first post at 1:30am ET (i.e. early Monday morning). All tracks and races will be conducted on a dirt surface.

partypoker obtains Italian gaming license

partypoker has obtained a gaming license to operate in the Italian poker market.

Effective April 1, 2020, the license permits partypoker to offer real money online poker games to players in Italy.

The license agreement will see some of partypoker’s global tournament titles brought to the Italian market from April 1, after an absence of four years.

The full 2020 tournament schedule for Italian players will be available here in the near future.

First speakers at Betting in face of COVID-19 Europe: Experts in Marketing, Law and Consulting

Betting in face of COVID-19 – an online conference dedicated to crisis management of the European betting business during the pandemic, will take place on April 17. Top experts of the industry will share their experience and the most successful cases of fighting crisis on the global market.

Event program is still under development, but first three speakers of Betting in face of COVID-19 Europe are on board.

Brand Architects offers ‘Operator MOT’ appraisal service

Brand Architects, the London-based strategic marketing and brand consultancy founded by former WMS, bwin.party, Rank and Pinnacle marketer Harry Lang launched the initiative to give operators a ‘Zero BS’ assessment of their individual sports betting, casino, bingo, poker and esports betting capabilities from a player perspective.

Each ‘MOT Report’ will cover findings and recommendations to optimise the full user customer journey including (but not limited to) a brand overview, acquisition marketing, ASO, channel marketing, home page, bonus strategy, sign up path, conversion funnel, promotions, customer service, promotions and CRM.

Push Gaming joins forces with GVC

Push Gaming, the slots supplier behind player favourites Jammin’ Jars and Razor Shark, has put pen to paper on a deal to supply GVC with its full suite of games.

The integration will take place via the supplier’s own platform, giving players at brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral and bwin access to a selection of its hit releases.

The remainder of the games in the extensive portfolio will then be made available in the coming months.

Pragmatic Play and Leovegas Announce Highly Awaited Bingo Deal

Pragmatic Play and LeoVegas have announced a ground-breaking deal which sees the award-winning casino launch top bingo games from one of the industry’s leading content providers.

Existing players on LeoVegas brands such as LeoVegas UK, Crown Bingo, Pink Casino and Legs Eleven will now have access to one of the most innovative and multi-featured bingo products on the market, offering highly competitive daily jackpots and prizes.

Red Rake Gaming continues its regulated market focus with Belarus

Player-focused casino games developer Red Rake Gaming, based in Spain and Malta, is delighted to announce its newest regulated market, Belarus. Red Rake Gaming made the move due to the demand from its clients and the response of their game content in the region.

True Lab’s latest titles go live on Bitcasino.io and Sportsbet.io

True Lab will launch its games offerings at Hub88, an integration platform for the Coingaming Group, which operates Bitcasino.io and Sportsbet.io.

The True Lab’s gaming suite will include the studio’s latest top-quality slots, Startup Valley and Victoria Wild, as well as the crypto-themed Mining Factory, and a remarkable set of alternative HTML5 games like Magic Dice, Chain’s Code, Tony’s Reel, Pirate Bay, and Robby the Illusionist.

Yobetit enhance games library with Nolimit City integration

Malta based Software Provider and slot machine innovator, Nolimit City, announce a new partnership and go-live deal with the top dog in the market, Yobetit.com.

Yobetit.com is on the rise to disrupt the market and set way for new trends and take a fresh approach towards player experience in a cross media form. Players on Yobetit’s rapidly growing network will enjoy Sportsbook, Lottery and Casino, now gaining access to Nolimit’s exciting full portfolio, including hits; Punk Rocker, Barbarian Fury, Tombstone and Dragon Tribe amongst several other player favourites.

BETBY adds huge esports portfolio to offering

Progressive sportsbook supplier BETBY significantly expanded its offering with the addition of more than 1,000 live daily esports events.

As uncertainty grows in the global sports betting community due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, BETBY has swiftly adjusted its content portfolio to include FIFA esports fixtures, CS:GO tournaments, and one of the widest CyberSport packages in the industry.

Among the competitions available is FIFA18 24/7, the first in the BETBY Games collection. Unique to the supplier’s offering, the competition will see a number of markets created solely for that title.

Slotegrator Forges a New Partnership With Betsolutions

Game developer Betsolutions brings board games, slots, and their own range of provably fair titles to Slotegrator’s offering.

Online casino software provider Slotegrator has announced a new partnership with game developer Betsolutions. All of Betsolutions’s slots and other casino games will now be available through Slotegrator’s API protocol.

Digitain boosts gaming catalogue with ReelNRG integration

Leading sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has partnered with dynamic slot supplier ReelNRG.

The integration of ReelNRG’s UKGC and MGA-licenced portfolio of premium slots, jackpots and promotional tools reinforces Digitain’s track-record of providing its 70+ operator network with a diverse variety of revenue streams.

The deal will see popular ReelNRG releases including Wild Karaoke, Reel Hunters and Riches of Moscow added to Digitain’s market-leading casino platform, comprised of an immersive in-house game collection along with over 3,000 titles from leading industry suppliers.

Kalamba Games expands footprint in Asia and emerging markets with QTech Games

Kalamba Games has successfully integrated its Remote Gaming Server (RGS) with QTech Games in a partnership that will greatly enhance the supplier’s market presence in Asia and emerging markets.

Kalamba’s extensive games portfolio is now live on QTech’s distribution platform which especially caters for Asian, CIS and Latin American markets.

