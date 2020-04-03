R. Franco donates an initial 13,000 masks in Spain’s fight against Covid-19

PRESS RELEASES

Legendary Spanish gaming provider plays its part during testing times

Madrid, 02nd April 2020 – The R. Franco Group, Spain’s most established gaming company, has made an initial donation of 13,000 reusable masks across Spain as part of the nation’s ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Donations are planned across the temporary hospital currently opened at IFEMA, Madrid’s equivalent to Excel London, to the Military Emergencies Unit, which is a branch of the Spanish army, as well as several units of the police and residences for elderly people.

As a key stakeholder in the nation’s future, the R. Franco Group wishes to contribute to the support of its country in these unprecedented circumstances.

Instrumental to the nation’s economy for over half a century, the donation is part of the group’s wider mission of sharing its message of solidarity and hope to customers, suppliers, operators and the Spanish people during these tough times.

Commenting on the ongoing battle in Spain against COVID-19, Jesus Franco, President of the R. Franco Group said:

“Never has it been more important for us as an industry to step up and help our country and people through these difficult and painful weeks.

“As the pandemic continues to hit companies, families and communities across Spain, the R. Franco Group is here to do all we can to contribute and show our solidarity across all sectors. With more donations set to follow, we offer our support with the confidence that we will all come out of this together stronger than before.”

To ensure the safeguarding of the health and wellbeing of each of its teams across its global operations, the R. Franco Group immediately enacted its contingency plans several weeks ago to ensure its network can work fully remotely for as long as the ongoing crisis continues.

About the R. Franco Group

The R. Franco Group (Recreativos Franco), is Spain’s most established gaming company with 53 years of operational history and a team of more than 390 professionals. Its multinational offering spans technological solutions and products across all subsectors of the land-based and online gaming industry, and is established in markets as diverse as Spain, Norway, the UK, Mexico and Colombia.

The leading manufacturer of AWP, casino, slot and bingo games, R. Franco Group’s philosophy is rooted in developing products to meet all customers’ needs and requirements. Providing the most advanced technological developments and applications, it boasts some of the industry’s best engineers, computer scientists, mathematicians and designers whose aim is to offer clients a unique leisure and entertainment experience.

Comments