partypoker obtains Italian gaming license

Real money online poker coming to Italian players in April 2020

partypoker has obtained a gaming license to operate in the Italian poker market.

Effective April 1, 2020, the license permits partypoker to offer real money online poker games to players in Italy.

The license agreement will see some of partypoker’s global tournament titles brought to the Italian market from April 1, after an absence of four years.

The full 2020 tournament schedule for Italian players will be available here in the near future.

partypoker managing director, Tom Waters, said: “Despite recent changes that restrict marketing in Italy, the poker market there remains an exciting opportunity for partypoker.

“We will be looking to improve and expand on our product and offering over 2020 and bring a different option for the Italian poker market.”

Contact: [email protected]

About partypoker

partypoker is one of the oldest, most recognised and trusted online poker brands. Launched in August 2001, partypoker is one of the pioneers of the online poker industry.

Every day, thousands of players take a seat at our tables to enjoy cash games, generous tournament prize pools and attractive promotions. Accessible online via web and download or on mobile with iOS and android apps, players can also experience real life partypoker events through their partnerships with Dusk Till Dawn Casino, Nottingham, Playground Poker Club, Montreal, King’s Casino, Rozvadov, or at other partner venues around the world.

partypoker is the leading poker brand of GVC Holding PLC (LSE: GVC), a global online gaming company. GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both b2c and b2b markets. GVC has four main product verticals and its core brands are Ladbrokes, Gala Coral, Betboo, Sportingbet, bwin, partypoker, partycasino, party sports and Foxy Bingo. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group is headquartered in the Isle of Man and holds licenses in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dutch Caribbean, France, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Italy, Malta, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and UK.

For more information see the Group’s website: www.gvc-plc.com

