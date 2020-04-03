140 industry leaders join SBC Digital Summit speaker line-up

PRESS RELEASES

The SBC Digital Summit is to feature a line-up of 140 big names from the global betting and gaming sector, with speakers including Carsten Koerl (CEO & Founder, Sportradar), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group) and Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle).

Set to be the industry’s biggest ever online conference, the SBC Digital Summit boasts a comprehensive agenda focused on the challenges and opportunities the industry faces in light of the disruption caused to business and wider society by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes expert panels covering sports betting, online casino and slots, opportunities in Latin American, lotteries, payments, developments in the US market, and digital marketing, spread over five days from 27 April to 1 May 2020.

Thousands of delegates logging on to the SBC Digital Summit from their remote offices around the world can look forward to invaluable insights from a host of CEOs from major players in the industry.

European-based operator leaders set to offer their perspectives include George Daskalakis (CEO & Founder, Stoiximan / Betano), Per Widerstrom (Group CEO, Fortuna Entertainment Group), Johnny Hartnett (CEO, Superbet), Sergey Portnov, (CEO, Parimatch), Dominik Beier (CEO, Interwetten), Alexander Stevendahl (CEO, Videoslots), >Giovanni Garisi (CEO & Founder, Stanleybet), Ariel Reem (CEO, Genesis Group), and Tim Heath (CEO & Founder, Coingaming Group).

The speaker roster is further enhanced by a number of influential figures from online betting and gaming companies operating outside Europe, such as Adam Greenblatt (CEO, Roar Digital), JD Duarte (CEO, Betcris), Julio Cesar Tamayo (CEO, Wplay), Andre Gelfi (CEO, Suaposta), and Gonzalo Perez (CEO, Apuesta Total).

They will be joined on the conference panels by a selection of subject experts, including Stuart Simms (CEO, XL Media), Marcos Oliveira (Chief Affiliate Officer, Clever Advertising Group), Martin Lycka (Director of Regulatory Affairs, GVC Group), Jens Nielsen (Sportsbook Director, Danske Spil), Jesper Karrbrink (Chairman, Green Jade Games), Steven Armstrong (Group Director of AML, William Hill), Isabelle Delisle (Head of Payments, Pinnacle), Mickael Marceau (Head of Payments, Kindred Group) and Eitan Gorodetsky (Director of Acquisition, Betsson Group).

Andrew McCarron, Managing Director of SBC, said: “There’s never been a time when it’s been more important for the industry to work together and share ideas, and that is why we decided to launch the SBC Digital Summit.

“Leading figures in the industry understand that it is crucial to collaborate during the current tough conditions and we’re delighted with how many of them were eager to take part and allow others to benefit from their expertise.

“As a result, we have a world-class speaker line-up and delegates can expect to gain invaluable insights and learn from examples of innovative best practice during the sessions addressing their sector of the industry.”

