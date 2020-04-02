Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – April 2, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Betsoft secures presence in Colombia’s regulated market with Rivalo.

Rivalo, Colombia’s only vertically integrated, licenced operator is delighted to partner with Betsoft Gaming. Access to Betsoft’s award-winning portfolio will allow Rivalo to offer the highest quality gaming experience to players in Colombia and ultimately, further afield. Betsoft Gaming recently passed a rigorous ISMS Audit giving it autonomy to operate in Colombia. Rivalo works closely with Coljuegos, the national betting regulator as well as utilising EveryMatrix software. This committed regard for security, together with Betsoft’s quality and rigour, is anticipated to expedite Coljuegos’ approval process of each game.

Playson eyes global expansion with ORYX Gaming partnership

Casino software provider Playson has joined forces with ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company, in a deal which gives the omni-channel iGaming supplier access to its full portfolio of slots.

Playson’s offering is set to be added to ORYX’s games platform, ORYX Hub, providing its operator customers with quick and easy access to popular titles such as Solar Queen, Rome: Caesar’s Glory, and the developer’s new Funky Fruits series.

Pragmatic Play Boosts Betvictor Partnership With Live Casino Addition

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has strengthened its partnership with BetVictor with an extended agreement to provide its Live Casino offering alongside its slot portfolio.

AllSported provides the solution to international racing pricing

The global shutdown of most sporting events due to the COVID-19 outbreak has seen bookmakers and punters alike turn to unfamiliar territories to find some live sport. Horseracing has become the one sport that still offers a glimmer of hope, with racing continuing in Hong Kong, the U.S. and until very recently in Ireland and South Africa.

Tote partners with ATG to offer new bets and live streaming on Swedish Racing

The Tote is delighted to be partnering with the Swedish Horse Racing Totalisator Board (ATG) to offer customers new betting opportunities on Swedish racing.

The Tote commenced offering bets on all Swedish racing meetings on Friday 27th March. This currently includes two or three trotting meetings per day with thoroughbred racing recommencing at Bro Park on Sunday 5th April after its annual March break.

Microgaming unlocks The Vault

Microgaming has announced a new upcoming title to its portfolio of games, as part of a new exclusive supply deal with Snowborn Games.

Based in Stockholm and Helsinki, Snowborn Games is a new game development studio with an ambition to create entertaining, high-quality online slots. The studio is set up to build analytics-based games designed to deliver unique and customised gaming experiences. The Snowborn Games team comprises experienced and knowledgeable professionals with a passion for building cutting-edge, high-quality content.

Maxima Compliance appoints Dafydd Williams to head up business development

Full-service compliance provider Maxima Compliance has appointed Dafydd Williams to the role of head of business development, with a particular focus on its recently-launched Complitech product.

Williams will oversee the growth of Complitech, a first-of-its-kind technical compliance database that provides the latest requirements from more than 20 online gaming jurisdictions.

He has more than five years’ experience in gaming compliance, most recently as a business development manager for GLI. He started his career in regulatory and technical compliance at NMi prior to its acquisition by GLI.

Pariplay Appoints Andrew Maclean as Director of Sales

Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has announced the appointment of Andrew Maclean as its new director of sales. With more than 15 years of experience in the iGaming industry, Maclean will be responsible for spearheading Pariplay’s evolving sales strategy and providing a voice of leadership across the team.

Self-exclude from gambling to avoid temptation during lockdown – warning to vulnerable consumers

FIONA PALMER, chief executive of GAMSTOP, is urging anyone worried about their gambling while they are stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown to exclude themselves from all online gambling websites.

Fears have been raised by MPs that vulnerable customers will increasingly turn to online gambling as a distraction at the very time when they can least afford it, leading to a surge in gambling-related harm. The Gambling Commission has issued new guidance to all licensed companies to keep customers safe and the Betting and Gaming Council, which represents operators, has published a ten-point plan for its members to follow.

Digitain announces: the show must go on!

Digitain, the global sportsbook and platform provider, is set to take a stand against the COVID-19 downturn by boosting its catalogue of alternative markets to the front of its ranks.

The company further strengthened its industry-leading credentials with a rapid and well-adapted reaction to the pandemic, instituting a remote working policy and revamping its award-winning in-house casino offering within 24 hours of the outbreak.

SoftGamings and Espresso Games join forces

Espresso Games has formed a strategic partnership with SoftGamings, who is one of the industry’s major players. This deal will see Espresso Games’ thrilling line-up of slots, roulette, cards, video poker and fixed odds games available via SoftGamings encompassing platform and services.

Cyberpunk Wars & Racer Babes unleashed on the RNG game market

Woohoo Games, whose client base boasts operators across a number of countries, are further expanding their portfolio of games with two new video slots as the demand for their offering continues to rise. Both Cyberpunk Wars and Racer Babes have genuine global appeal and can be placed in an array of different languages including; English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian.

The narrative behind the Cyberpunk Wars experience is an exploration of the back streets of the future with a gang of hi-tech rebels. The dystopian world of tomorrow is the backdrop for a bright band of rebels and glowing graphics. Players must choose their sidekick carefully – their skills and street-smarts can really change the game.

Comments