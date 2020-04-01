SoftGamings and Espresso Games join forces

PRESS RELEASES

Espresso Games has formed a strategic partnership with SoftGamings, who is one of the industry’s major players. This deal will see Espresso Games’ thrilling line-up of slots, roulette, cards, video poker and fixed odds games available via SoftGamings encompassing platform and services.

A boutique studio specialising in developing innovative and stylish games for online and mobile casinos across the globe, Espresso Games, is passionate about creating unique and diverse content to captivate, entertain and retain players. Their patented slot accumulated-prize engines – Racepot® and Reelpot® – are prime examples of the company’s high creative standards. Espresso Games’ multilingual products and RNG are certified in some of the world’s most restrictive territories, which means operators can rest-assured that Espresso Games are industry compliant and trusted.

“This is a significant step forward in terms of making our premium content accessible to a wider audience,” says the CEO of Espresso Games Max Rizzo. He continues, “with SoftGamings’ accomplished platform, reputable expertise and commitment to customer care, we are certain we will achieve great success from this alliance.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Espresso Games. Thanks to its rich game portfolio covering different themes and a wide range of captivating features their games will be a fresh and reviving offer to our operators” said Irina Sazonova, the Director of Partnerships at SoftGamings.

About SoftGamings

SoftGamings is a B2B casino platform provider and gaming system aggregator. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, SoftGamings provides solutions demanded in the market and develops its own creative solutions: White Label, Turnkey, Self-Service, Bitcoin platform solutions, Bonus System Standalone feature, Sportsbook solution, Slots Bundle, Live Bundle, and Casino Games Integration. SoftGamings’ strong IT team can also provide gamification possibilities — one of the major industry trends. Their product portfolio includes more than 100 gaming suppliers with over 3000 games.

