Digitain announces: the show must go on!

Provider unleashes blockbuster package of betting markets as alternatives to postponed fixtures

Friday, 27th March 2020: Digitain, the global sportsbook and platform provider, is set to take a stand against the COVID-19 downturn by boosting its catalogue of alternative markets to the front of its ranks.

The company further strengthened its industry-leading credentials with a rapid and well-adapted reaction to the pandemic, instituting a remote working policy and revamping its award-winning in-house casino offering within 24 hours of the outbreak.

Ready to supply its global operator network with one of the industry’s most comprehensive packages of content, Digitain has unveiled an action-packed line up to keep betting events going throughout the day.

Its diverse range of alternate revenue streams offered to its 100+ international partners includes its EGR award-winning suite of in-house skill games, alternative sporting markets, a wealth of esports options and its latest table football betting roster, launched to great acclaim this year.

The supplier has also further boosted its partners’ portfolios with a jam-packed catalogue of premium virtual games from leading providers, including Leap Gaming, Kiron, and Golden Race.

With its 1,700 strong team standing ready to help partners retain market share through this turbulent period, Suren Khachatryan, Chief Commercial Officer at Digitain, said:

“While many major sporting events may have been cancelled, Digitain stands ready to rise to the occasion by giving our partners every tool necessary to overcome the challenges presented by fixture disruption.

“Our comprehensive armoury of content is by far one of the best on the market, and we are committed to doing all it takes to help customers navigate the storm ahead. Whatever the obstacle our partners may face, we’re here to deliver”.

In addition, Digitain’s armoury of AI-based CRM tools offer its partners an unmatched opportunity to introduce existing customers to its wealth of alternative betting markets.

Harnessing the very latest in automation and machine learning, each partner can be safe in the knowledge that when each of their customers logs on, a personalised offering fully tailored to each customer’s existing betting preferences is waiting as an invitation to play.

About Digitain

Digitain is a sportsbook and casino platform provider offering best of breed turn-key and white-label solutions. The company’s primary focus is on the regulated European market, with ambitious plans to expand its geographical footprint into the Americas and Asia. It employs more than 700 of the brightest trading minds in the gaming industry (part of a wider workforce of over 1,700 staff) with the aim of providing a one-stop-shop for its customers. The multi-channel Digitain Gaming Platform allows operators to plug-in sportsbook, casino, live dealer and virtual sports modules, and includes an integrated payment gateway, bonus engine, CRM system and dedicated customer support. Its sportsbook product covers 65 sports, taking in 7,500 leagues, and offers more than 3,000 betting markets. It also offers odds on 35,000 live events each month, while its casino solution has 3,000-plus games from major casino suppliers (such as Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt and Playson).

