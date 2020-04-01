CalvinAyre.com April 2020 Featured Conferences & Events

CONFERENCES

Betting in face of COVID-19

The current situation facing the gambling industry is one which we could have barely anticipated, but we still have to work through regardless. To better equip operators to offer services during the time of COVID-19, Smile Expo has organized this online conference to help firms minimize their losses, and push new products.

The two day event will be streamed live over two days, with talks on esports, sports betting and fantasy sports, as well as a look ahead to how the industry will recover once it’s all over. For those who attend, it will also offer unique virtual networking opportunities. For those who can’t make it live, recorded videos of the talks will be available.

SBC Digital Summit

It’s pretty much impossible to have a standard conference in a usual venue, so SBC has taken their conference online as well. This wide ranging five day conference will of course touch on the current situation created by COVID-19, but it will also offer a little of something for everybody, with over 140 speakers expected to talk about all gaming topics under the sun.

SBC Digital Summit will focus on individual regions, specific verticals, and all of the hot topics of our time. And of course, it’s a great way to stay in touch with your industry peers as isolation keeps many of us at home.

