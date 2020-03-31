Pariplay Appoints Andrew Maclean as Director of Sales

PRESS RELEASES

Leadership role will see Maclean bring over 15 years of industry experience to iGaming supplier

30th March 2020 – Pariplay Ltd., a gaming technology company serving iGaming operators, land-based casinos and lotteries, has announced the appointment of Andrew Maclean as its new director of sales. With more than 15 years of experience in the iGaming industry, Maclean will be responsible for spearheading Pariplay’s evolving sales strategy and providing a voice of leadership across the team.

Maclean’s comprehensive background, which includes serving as director of commercial account management at SG Digital, the digital division of Scientific Games, will be essential in driving Pariplay’s sustained growth. Other senior roles which he has held, include head of partner management at Ongame and commercial director (Nordics) at NYX Gaming Group Ltd., prior to its 2018 acquisition by Scientific Games. Originally from Scotland, Maclean studied history and politics at Lancaster University and has lived in Sweden since 2004.

The appointment coincides with an eventful period for Pariplay, during which the company has announced a series of new game releases and industry partnerships. The B2B provider has been especially focused on expanding its global footprint from a regulatory perspective, making its full catalogue of online products available to a wider customer base.

Commenting on his new role as director of sales, Maclean said: “I really look forward to working for Pariplay and bringing my extensive experience from the iGaming industry to further strengthen their brand and extend their increasingly strong footprint on the B2B market. Pariplay has a cutting-edge product and I cannot wait to be part of their successful journey. As well as their strong proprietary games content, I will be engaging customers with Pariplay’s stellar aggregation platform, all available by a single, swift implementation of Fusion.”

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay, said: “In addition to his unparalleled reputation, Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the role that will help Pariplay continue to strengthen its presence across regulated iGaming regions. We expect this to be another landmark year for the company and look forward to the expanded role that our sales team will play in meeting that objective.”

