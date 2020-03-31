Gambling Industry Announcement and Partnership Roundup – March 31, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Adda52.com organizes a special tournament for Covid-19 Helpcare Fund

In the times when the entire world has been hit by Coronavirus and due to the lockdown across the nation, the poor and the underprivileged are unable to acquire the basic necessities like food, Adda52.com India’s leading poker game company has announced a special tournament- Falcon, starting from 27 March up till 1st April at 4 PM every day. The amount collected during the tournament will be donated to towards the Covid-19 Helpcare in the PM Relief Fund.

The tournament will offer a Guaranteed Prize Pool of 5 Lakhs every day to the players. Adda52 as a market leader has always stood by its country during the times of need and hence, the main agenda of this tournament is to donate the revenue earned to the Relief Fund.

Digitain announces: the show must go on!

Digitain, the global sportsbook and platform provider, is set to take a stand against the COVID-19 downturn by boosting its catalogue of alternative markets to the front of its ranks.

The company further strengthened its industry-leading credentials with a rapid and well-adapted reaction to the pandemic, instituting a remote working policy and revamping its award-winning in-house casino offering within 24 hours of the outbreak.

Wildwood Casino to Partner with ISI for Sports Betting

American Gaming Group, LLC. (AGG), operator of Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement with ISI Race & Sports (ISI) to provide hardware, software and marketing services for their upcoming sports betting offering. Final licensing approval for ISI from the Colorado Division of Gaming is pending.

Kiron lands major deal in Mexico with Logrand partnership

Specialist virtual games provider Kiron has partnered with leading Mexican-operator Logrand Entertainment Group in a deal which will further its reach in Latin America.

The supplier’s full games portfolio is now available on Strendus.com.mx via the BetMan RGS platform, which offers a rapid play experience on a comprehensive selection of betting markets for a range of sports events.

GrooveGaming announce more live content with Ezugi deal

Aggregator GrooveGaming has extended its live vertical further with live casino specialist Ezugi. The Evolution Gaming-owned supplier offers live dealer table games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat and the recently launched Andar Bahar and Teen Patti games.

Online Casino and Sportsbook BETZEST™ goes live with leading Casino provider Pragmatic Play

Online Casino and Sportsbook Betzest™ announced a new partnership with leading casino provider Pragmatic Play.

The agreement comprises Pragmatic Play’s full collection of casino games, including highly innovative and entertaining online slots such as Wolf Gold, Da Vinci’s Treasure, Peking Luck, Extra Juicy, Madame Destiny, Dance Party, The Wild Machine, Aztec Bonanza, Golden Beauty and many more.

Red Tiger live with Lottomart

Casino game and software provider Red Tiger has launched its slots with Lottomart, a UK-focused jackpot entertainment operator.

Alongside Lottomart’s massive lotto betting and scratch card jackpots, players can now enjoy the chance to compete for life-changing wins on slots with Red Tiger’s Daily Drop Jackpots Network and award-winning product suite.

ORYX Gaming live with Lottoland

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has gone live with Lottoland, and is now supplying its full portfolio of quality casino games to the internationally renowned operator.

The partnership gives Lottoland seamless access to a library of 8,000+ games from 80+ premium suppliers, as well as exciting new releases from ORYX Gaming’s content roadmap.

Bitcoin SV wallets collaborate to bring peer-to-peer transactions back to Bitcoin

HandCash and Money Button – two leading wallets in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem – are collaborating to bring back true “peer-to-peer” transactions for Bitcoin, the way Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto intended. The original Bitcoin white paper announced Bitcoin as a “peer-to-peer electronic cash system”, but BTC protocol developers deviated from the “peer-to-peer” design nearly a decade ago. HandCash and Money Button will now send signed BSV transactions to each other directly, without third parties involved, restoring the true Satoshi Vision for Bitcoin.

The original Bitcoin software provided an option for users to “send to IP”. This method would allow a sender (Alice) to deliver a transaction directly to the recipient. (Bob), with no third parties involved. But the implementation for “send to IP” was not finished, so early BTC protocol developers removed the IP-to-IP functionality, removing the peer-to-peer nature of Bitcoin’s protocol.

Magellan Robotech “virtual trident” ready to be launched in Colombia market

Magellan Robotech, the B2B brand of Stanleybet Group, a company that creates gaming solutions for gaming operators and virtual 3D games, announces that the popular virtual football “Trident” has been tested by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and evaluated compliant with the requirements outlined by Columbia regulators hence the product is now ready to be launched in the market.

Betting in face of COVID-19: Join the Online Event Dedicated to Operating a Betting Business During the Pandemic

Betting in face of COVID-19 online conference dedicated to operating a betting business on the EU market during the coronavirus pandemic will take place on April 17.

Event will be organized in a unique format. In the online mode, speakers will discuss the latest trends and cases of successful crisis overcoming and provide their forecasts for the industry development, also answering the questions of the audience.

Betting in face of COVID-19 will feature presentations from the owners of betting companies, gambling operators, developers and providers of solutions for betting, members of the international sports associations and affiliates.

FeedConstruct becomes data partner of the Belarusian Premier League

By partnering up with Belarus’s Premier League, FeedConstruct secures a multiyear contract with full rights to collect exclusive fast betting data from the matches. Accuracy of on-the-ground reporting combined with fast communication and technologies guarantee secure and fast delivery of reliable data to licensed sportsbook operators. The full-fledged scouting data will enrich bookmakers with premium content and wider variety of betting markets for their players fueling the interest towards the league as well.

WhichBingo Releases 2020 Annual Report Outlining the State of the UK’s Online Bingo Market

WhichBingo, the U.K.’s number one, independent online bingo reviews website owned and operated by XLMedia, today issued its fifth annual online bingo report outlining the state of the U.K.’s online Bingo market. The report highlights a wealth of statistics about the online community including demographics, spending and playing habits as well as perceptions of regulation. The impact of regulatory headwinds on the industry revealed that the majority of users want responsible gaming tools that abide by regulations and safeguard their experience.

In the ongoing absence of live sports, Sportradar, a global provider of sports content and intelligence, today has announced the launch of Simulated Reality, an AI-driven product for professional sports matches, which will be made available to customers within its existing portfolio of events.

Sportradar unveils simulated reality product range as AI Technology drives new sports betting offering

In an industry first, Sportradar has tapped into its AI and machine learning capabilities to deliver a sports betting experience which is as close to real life as possible, seamless and with no integration needed.

Comments