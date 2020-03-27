CEOs to share post-COVID-19 vision at industry’s biggest online conference

PRESS RELEASES

SBC Events is launching the SBC Digital Summit – the biggest ever online conference in the betting & gaming industry as it comes to terms with the deep impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With travel and working restrictions severely limiting interconnection, the SBC Digital Summit will allow delegates to hear from the betting and gaming industry’s leading CEOs about how they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

Held across five days from 27 April – 1 May 2020, the SBC Digital Summit will feature more than 140 expert speakers examining the key opportunities for the sector and what tools operators can use to make the most of them.

The comprehensive agenda will provide insights on how to deal with the major challenges faced by the sector, in light of the disruption caused to businesses by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each day contains a different theme for discussion:

Monday – Leadership in Betting

Tuesday – Leadership in Gaming & LatAm Market

Wednesday – Lotteries & US Market

Thursday – Payments

Friday – Digital Marketing

Professionals logging on to the conference remotely can benefit from in-depth content covering the entire betting and gaming industry, with expert panels on sports betting, online casino and slots, poker, virtual sports, lotteries, payments, and digital marketing.

The speaker line-up is packed with over 140 high-level experts ready to share their perspectives with the wider industry, including Carsten Koerl (CEO & Founder, Sportradar), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), George Daskalakis (CEO & Founder, Stoiximan / Betano), Paris Smith (CEO, Pinnacle), Johnny Hartnett (CEO, Superbet), Alexander Stevendahl (CEO, Videoslots), Fabio Schiavolin (CEO, Snaitech), Adam Greenblatt (CEO, Roar Digital), Ariel Reem (CEO, Genesis Group), Tim Heath (CEO, Coingaming Group), Celine Crawford (CCO, Smarkets), JD Duarte (CEO, Betcris), Julio Cesar Tamayo (CEO, Wplay), and Stuart Simms (CEO, XL Media).

During this unprecedented time, SBC has worked hard to keep ticket prices as low as possible for an event of this scale and investment in order to make it as accessible to as many participants as possible. One day tickets will cost 49 euro, with all access five day tickets priced at 95 euro. There are also different levels of company tickets available for group bookings – email [email protected] for more details.

To mark the launch of the SBC Digital Summit, all-access five day passes are available for the price of a day pass until Friday 27 March 5pm PT.

SBC CEO & Founder Rasmus Sojmark said: “These are difficult times for every business and we wanted to do something to bring together the industry and help our valued partners navigate this uncertain time.

“The SBC Digital Summit will provide access to the invaluable expertise of the betting and gaming industry’s leading figures, giving more than 10,000 professionals in the sector a chance to benefit from their knowledge of best practice and ideas for the future.

“All of this will be available online, allowing people to learn from the best, keep up to date with the latest developments in the industry and stay engaged when we have to learn new ways to stay connected.”

Betsson Group CEO Jesper Svensson said: “Myself and the staff at Betsson are looking forward to participating in this exciting concept as we tackle the challenges that COVID.19 is presenting to us as an industry and society in general. Being able to discuss best practice in the current environment will be extremely valuable for the future.”

Paris Smith, CEO of Pinnacle, commented: “This is a great initiative by SBC Events to bring the industry together during this incredibly tough time. I’m proud to be involved and hope to be able to help some people find a way through this as well as receive insight into how others are coping and planning ahead.”

Find full details of the SBC Digital Summit, including information about how to register at the event’s official website.

To enquire about sponsorship opportunities at the event, please contact [email protected].

