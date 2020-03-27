Inside Asian Gaming launches new gaming innovation platform

BUSINESS

The impact from the coronavirus is going to be felt for a very long time, even as governments look at ways to help provide economic relief to individuals and businesses. Many analysts are saying that 2020 is going to be a complete write-off, and this is bad news for any type of rebound. There are certain industries that are able to maintain some type of operational integrity during the health pandemic, but the gaming industry isn’t one of these. As it has come to a virtual standstill, the near-term future is not very bright, and Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) has stepped forward to try to help alleviate some of the pressure. It is launching a new online platform designed to promote innovation and solutions to challenges facing the industry as a result of the virus.

Gaming Asia Mega Experience (GAME) is “a recognition of the difficulties faced in bringing the industry together at a time when we need to collaborate and develop innovative ideas more than ever before,” IAG explains of its platform. It is designed to offer a range of online activity, including speeches, presentations, panel discussions and much more.

The CEO of IAG, Andrew Scott, states in a video presentation, “Like everyone, I’ve been watching the unfolding global crisis caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus. In the early days of the crisis, I was hopeful that the impact on our industry might be relatively contained. Sadly, in recent weeks, it’s become abundantly clear that this a global public health catastrophe.

“Economically, the disaster is no less profound and it is not exaggerating to say this is an existential crisis for our industry – one that is not sustainable. Something will have to give, and some massive changes to our industry are coming.”

GAME is being crafted with the entire gaming industry in mind – operators, suppliers, lawyers, media and more. It is not tied to any particular geographic region, nor is it meant to cater to any particular organizational size. GAME is intended to give literally everyone in the gaming industry a unique platform through which they can help rebuild the space.

Anyone in the industry can sign up on the website created by IAG for the initiative. Speakers are welcome to drop in and offer their presentations, and any entity who wants to support the project as a sponsor can do so. Scott adds, though, that, even without sponsors, GAME will still move forward “because we think this is what the industry needs right now, and we want to be part of the solution.”

