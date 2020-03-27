Gambling industry announcement and partnership roundup – March 27, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

CEOs to share post-COVID-19 vision at industry’s biggest online conference

SBC Events is launching the SBC Digital Summit – the biggest ever online conference in the betting & gaming industry as it comes to terms with the deep impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

With travel and working restrictions severely limiting interconnection, the SBC Digital Summit will allow delegates to hear from the betting and gaming industry’s leading CEOs about how they are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

Held across five days from 27 April – 1 May 2020, the SBC Digital Summit will feature more than 140 expert speakers examining the key opportunities for the sector and what tools operators can use to make the most of them.

Greentube offers RET donation to BetBlocker

Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has made a donation to BetBlocker as part of its annual Research, Entertainment and Treatment (RET) contributions to support the organisation’s development of self-exclusion software.

Funded entirely by donations and officially approved by the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC), BetBlocker provides a free-to-use application that players can install on their devices to block access to a vast number of gambling websites. Greentube’s donation has been invested in improving the company’s iOS app and will allow users to restrict adult-rated applications. It also supports security system upgrades that make it more challenging to bypass the app’s protections.

Red Rake Gaming partners with PremierGaming

Player-focused Casino games developer Red Rake Gaming, based in Spain and Malta, has entered in to an agreement with PremierGaming for the launch of their full portfolio of titles.

NetEnt integrates Red Tiger to realize further synergies

To further strengthen competitiveness and increase efficiency NetEnt is implementing changes in the organization and a full integration with recently acquired Red Tiger. The changes mean a reduction in the workforce by approximately 120 employees, mainly in Stockholm.

NetEnt has previously communicated its ambition to integration further with Red Tiger, which was acquired in September of 2019. The acquisition has exceeded expectations and offers significant potential synergies, increased efficiency and economies of scale. A restructuring is now being implemented to speed up the full integration within the NetEnt group, which means that several functions are relocated and that 120 full-time positions are made redundant in Stockholm and Malta.

Habanero bolsters Italian footprint with StarCasinò agreement

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has partnered with prominent Italian operator StarCasinò, part of Betsson Group.

The deal sees all 56 of Habanero’s Italian-certified slot and table titles integrated with StarCasinò’s offering via iSoftBet’s advanced Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).

Campeón Gaming Partners to launch Playson portfolio of games

Casino software provider Playson has struck a content distribution agreement with Campeón Gaming Partners to launch its slots portfolio with the operator group’s leading brands.

As part of this new partnership, Playson’s full range of games will go live across Campeón Gaming Partners’ casino sites, including Campeonbet, CampeonUK, Evobet, Svenbet and Sons of Slots.

Racing Post supporting partners with international horseracing content

Racing Post, part of Spotlight Sports Group, has focused on delivering all available global racing content to customers and partners during the current COVID-19 shutdown. The Racing Post team has continued to provide a full service for Irish horseracing and British and Irish greyhounds. This service has now been scaled up to include a full suite of content from territories where racing is continuing, including USA, South Africa and Hong Kong.

Relax Gaming inks deal with Inspired

Relax Gaming, iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has penned its latest third-party-studio deal with multi-product content provider Inspired Entertainment.

The agreement is part of Relax Gaming’s Powered By partnership programme and offers Inspired access to its vast distribution network together with a hassle-free route to market.

BetConstruct builds a bespoke live casino studio for VBet

While the constant tie to technology may come in a way of artisanal, BetConstruct successfully marries the two in its Live Casino project for the international brand VBet.

Together with VBet, BetConstruct carried out the designer vision for their brand and implemented all decisions while constructing a dedicated live casino studio on the premises of its studio. The custom-made aspects of the hall include interior design with personalized details like neon signs and LED displays, dealer outfits, table cloth design, etc.

Scout Gaming signs deal with Hero Gaming

Scout Gaming has signed a deal with Hero Gaming for deliverance of the company’s gaming platform.

The deal allows Hero Gaming Group to provide Scout Gaming’s full product offering to its end customers on all brands within the Group. Scout Gaming’s platform is expected to be fully integrated into Hero Gaming’s product range by the first half of 2020.

ORYX Gaming delivers virtual sports, live dealer and casino content to Betcris

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has extended its partnership with Betcris following the successful launch of ORYX’s content with Lotería Nacional de Ecuador, Betcris’ B2B client.

The strengthened collaboration will see Betcris use ORYX Hub platform to launch new online casino games and live-dealer tables, as well as a variety of virtual sports across several regulated markets.

OneTouch partners with Jazz Gaming Solutions as LatAm growth plans accelerate

Mobile-first games developer OneTouch has further enhanced its reach into new markets after agreeing a deal with Jazz Gaming Solutions (JazzGS), one of the industry’s fastest growing suppliers in the LatAm region.

The deal will see OneTouch’s full portfolio of slots and classic table games, including Lucky Lion, Golden Stripe, Baccarat and Sic Bo made available to JazzGS’s regional operators.

TVBET bets on GrooveGaming to stimulate additional rapid growth

Live-games provider, TVBET, has secured advanced aggregator GrooveGaming as a content partner, giving TVBET a growth boost on the back of this latest deal which will add further differentiation in a competitive marketplace. The news comes after a busy start to the year by GrooveGaming, which recently revealed several new partnerships.

Habanero set for further LatAm expansion with latest Salsa Technology partnership

Premium slots and table games provider Habanero has launched its catalogue on Salsa Technology’s network in a move that further solidifies its impressive LatAm expansion.

Under the latest deal, Habanero’s catalogue of 100+ slots, table games and promotional tools will be going live across Salsa Technology’s top tier LatAm operator brands, with additional operators set to follow in the near future.

Wiseodds lands first partner deal with BetConstruct

Innovative sports betting supplier, Wiseodds, has announced a new partnership with global award-winning technology and services provider, BetConstruct, marking the first platform integration of its new peer-to-peer betting product.

The agreement provides BetConstruct’s operator network with access to Wiseodds’ industry-first solution, which combines a poker style-lobby and sports betting, with players taking a seat at one of the various tables available to them and compete against other bettors on the outcomes of major sporting events. The player with the highest winning odds coupon claims all the money on the table.

