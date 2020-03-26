Luckbox pledges support for WeSave! Charity Play event

PRESS RELEASES

Esports betting site Luckbox has pledged support for the WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2 tournament.

The WeSave! Charity Play event raising money for two good causes – CEPI and GlobalGiving – during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Featuring 24 leading teams, the online tournament was organised by WePlay! In an effort to raise money to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Proceeds from the event, which runs until Thursday, has already hit $180,000 and the target of $200,000 is well within reach.

And Luckbox has pledged to support the effort by donating all revenue from bets placed on matches during the tournament.

Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin said: “We are loving the work of WePlay! and we fully support their initiative.

“The WeSave! Charity Play matches are being streamed live on our site and all our players around the world can be assured that any revenue generated from bets placed on these matches will be donated in full.

“We encourage all our players to get behind this initiative and enjoy some high-quality Dota at the same time.”

About Luckbox

Luckbox offers legal, real-money betting, live streams and stats on 11 esports. Luckbox was built by a team combining vast experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique and highly social platform for CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting. Real Time Games Holding Limited – the company behind the Luckbox brand – holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is a proud member of ESIC and is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

