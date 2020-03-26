Greentube offers RET donation to BetBlocker

PRESS RELEASES

Vienna, 24th March 2020 – Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has made a donation to BetBlocker as part of its annual Research, Entertainment and Treatment (RET) contributions to support the organisation’s development of self-exclusion software.

Funded entirely by donations and officially approved by the U.K. Gambling Commission (UKGC), BetBlocker provides a free-to-use application that players can install on their devices to block access to a vast number of gambling websites. Greentube’s donation has been invested in improving the company’s iOS app and will allow users to restrict adult-rated applications. It also supports security system upgrades that make it more challenging to bypass the app’s protections.

Greentube’s RET donations are part of a voluntary funding model required by the UKGC through which it promotes work in advancing player protection measures and research into treatment of gambling-related harm. The company also donates to Gamble Aware.

“This RET donation from Greentube underlines our dedication to strengthening our player protection initiatives and ensuring that a responsible gaming focus runs through the core of our business,” said Trevor De Giorgio, Chief Legal Officer at Greentube. “We fully support BetBlocker’s commitment to providing their software free of charge to both users and operators. We will continue to work with the organisation to ensure that their appliFcation is as effective as possible in helping users control their access to online gambling.”

Duncan Garvie at BetBlocker, said: “Greentube is one of the first groups in the industry to step forward and support the BetBlocker project. Their donation directly helps us assist the thousands of people currently using our app to manage their gambling responsibly by limiting their access to online gambling services during periods where they feel vulnerable to excessive play.”

He continued: “The changes which Greentube has funded will improve the iOS app significantly. Everyone in the BetBlocker team is exceptionally grateful that one of the unquestioned market leaders took such an early interest in the project.”

