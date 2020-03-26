EveryMatrix empowers operators to quickly launch into esports

PRESS RELEASES

EveryMatrix has enhanced its OddsMatrix Services to answer the sports betting market’s demand for finding new entertainment options for punters worldwide. New developments include launching a new bespoke Esports Hosted Solution, expanding coverage by almost doubling the number of events, and growing video streaming capabilities.

Initially launched in early 2019, OddsMatrix esports services have been expanded massively in recent weeks to support clients’ endeavours of exploring other sports business opportunities, after the cancellation of traditional sports events across the world.

Offering access to a market leading selection, including highly popular titles such as FIFA, NBA2k, CS:GO, LOL, Dota, among many others, OddsMatrix competitive coverage totals monthly more than 8,000 events with 5,000 live events, with video streaming available for over 90% of live events and a huge range of specialised betting markets specific to esports.

The new Esports Hosted Solution enables bookmakers to direct sports punters to esports by adding an extra tab or menu item with a very strong esports offering, fully hosted and managed by OddsMatrix. The new solution can be integrated with existing sportsbooks and mobile apps in two weeks.

Ebbe Groes, Group CEO, comments: “Along with virtual sports, esports are very much in focus during this sensitive situation. For esports, we’ve seen an enormous increase in turnover in the past weeks, and we’re expecting to see the numbers go up even more. This is a clear indicator that esports are ready to step up into the mainstream and can also appeal to regular bettors, not only to computer games enthusiasts. In particular betting on sports-based computer games such as FIFA and NBA2K are extremely popular as an easy cross-over for traditional sports players. This can generate much-needed revenues in these wobbly times.”

The esports services can be integrated into an already existing sportsbook as a quick Esports Hosted Solution, with a personalised front-end and seamless wallet and player management integration.

