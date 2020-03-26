Dench egaming Solutions granted MGA recognition notice for game supply

PRESS RELEASES

We excited to announce we’ve been awarded a Recognition Notice by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and we are looking forward to offering our Platform Services to MGA licensed operators.

Dench eGaming Solutions one of the innovative Trunkey iGaming platform providers and it has been awarded a Recognition Notice by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The Sofia-based content provider, which is certified and licensed in three EU member states, currently holds an MGA Critical Supply License to offer online casino products.

The approval comes right in time as the gaming supplier has recently announced the revamp of its frontend technology featuring the latest set of technologies such as Progressive Web App and React bringing the user experience to new heights.

“Dench has been making its inroads in Central and Eastern Europe providing its core and additional services to well-established operators in this territory and we’re excited to offer fresh, exciting new products such as our new cutting edge we hope it will be recognized by the community in no time.”

Dobromir Mitev, CEO and Founder of Dench eGaming Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to have passed the stringent criteria required to supply MGA licensed operators and are looking forward to offering our platform and real-time CRM services to the Maltese operators’ gaming community.

