BetConstruct builds a bespoke live casino studio for VBet

While the constant tie to technology may come in a way of artisanal, BetConstruct successfully marries the two in its Live Casino project for the international brand VBet.

Live Casino is perhaps one of the fewest igaming products which allows for the most room for artistic and creative expression. This goes to say that while the software is always there to deliver the games to end-users and guarantee the operator’s turnover, it takes an extra mile to secure a player’s interest in the first place. Here the aesthetic factor comes in.

Together with VBet, BetConstruct carried out the designer vision for their brand and implemented all decisions while constructing a dedicated live casino studio on the premises of its studio. The custom-made aspects of the hall include interior design with personalized details like neon signs and LED displays, dealer outfits, table cloth design, etc.

Another project under BetConstruct’s roof that received a special custom hall design from the developer is FashionTV Gaming Group. The band was successfully launched in 2019 attracting its following into igaming entertainment. BetConstruct is fully equipped and ready to offer the same services and more to any brand that wishes to obtain a live casino with professional staff and high-end design of their own.

