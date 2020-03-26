Assistance for small businesses affected by Covid-19

PRESS RELEASES

The pandemic that is affecting each and every one of us is not only a serious health hazard, but it has caused strain on many small businesses that have been closed due to lockdowns. At Casinomeister, we will try to do what we can to mitigate this stress that is unsettling not only to our members and friends, but to their families, and even to strangers.

Casinomeister, one of the most popular online casino information websites, has one of the largest and most active player communities on the planet. We have created a new section of the forum to allow small non-gambling related businesses to create threads and post links to their online or offline stores. There is global traffic at Casinomeister, and even a few visitors through these links might make a difference. Every little bit counts.

Bryan Bailey, director of Casinomeister stated, “We are doing what we can to ensure that small businesses that are affected by the Covid-19 virus restrictions can have a life-line to weather out this storm. Many of our members either work, own, or rely on small businesses for their livelihoods. If you are a shop owner or work in a shop, or you have close friends or relatives that fall into this category, please post whatever you like about the business to include photographs and links to its online store.”

Please visit this section of our forum for more details:

https://www.casinomeister.com/forums/community/members-small-businesses-market.420/



