Resorts World Genting and Sentosa brace for COVID-19 impact

CASINO

Malaysia’s Resorts World Genting has already been closed, and Signapore’s Resorts World Sentosa has put restrictions in place. But as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in both countries, restrictions are becoming equally strict.

Genting Malaysia posted a notice to their website, extending their shutdown to April 14. This comes as an immediate and direct reaction to Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who announced Malaysia’s Movement Control Order (MCO) will be extended an additional two weeks. Malaysia has been the country hardest hit by COVID-19 in South East Asia, with a current tally of 1,796 cases, and 19 dead.

Resorts World Awana, Resorts World Kijal and Resorts World Langkawi, which are also closed due to the MCO, will re-open along with Resorts World Genting, the notice promised, as soon as the MCO ends.

Initially, Resorts World Genting was closed on March 18, and expected to open on March 31. At that time, Malaysia had 790 total positive cases.

This marks a contrast from their sister-resort in Signapore, Resorts World Sentosa. Singapore has only recorded 631 cases so far. As a result, Genting Singapore’s property has remained open, but with some restrictions.

The resort announced on March 25 that it would follow Singapore’s strict social distancing recommendations, which include limiting gatherings of people to 10 or fewer. While some attractions like Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A Aquarium and Dolphin Island remain open, they note “all indoor and outdoor shows, tours and select experiences will not be available from 27 March 2020 until further notice.”

But even 631 cases is already pretty high for the tiny area of Singapore, and as cases start to rise more quickly, even the Sentosa’s restrictions might need to be ramped up. Several of the cases found in the last week can’t be traced to known existing cases. If numbers continue to ramp up, Singapore might have to take the same heightened measures as its Malaysian neighbor.

Comments