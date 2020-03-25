Team Liquid take on Nigma as Dota2 Charity Play raises funds to fight COVID-19

SPORTS

Esports has always been driven by the fans, but with this week’s Dota 2 WeSave! Charity Play Tournament, not only has the action been something to give pleasure to gaming fans all around the world, but money has been raised in the fight against Coronavirus. If the health professionals have the passion and attention of Dota2’s phenomenal fanbase, then COVID-19 will shortly be flamed into the abyss.

You can watch Dota2’s crowning glory as the finals all take place in the next couple of days, with some of the best teams in the world of Esports coming together to play some incredible best-of-five events.

Virtually every great Dota2 team has been present in the charity tournament, but the clash between Team Liquid and Nigma is the match many fans have been looking forward to. These two have massive history.

Esports has been highly resilient in the previous fortnight as the gaming community in general has ploughed forward to cover the cancellation of the ESL One Los Angeles Major as well as other events around the world that have faced postponement.

With 24 teams whittled down to just a handful, the $120,000 prize-pool is soon to be donated to the six Dota regions, giving each area $20,000 in the fight against the deadly virus.

Here are the fixtures coming up on Wednesday as the next two days come to a thrilling conclusion.

Wednesday, March 25th

PSG.LGD (6/4) vs. Vici Gaming (2/1)

Team Liquid (7/4) vs. Nigma (2/5)

The China Finals take place at 7.00am Central Time the final day, with the European Finals taking place at 12 noon and the South American Finals kicking off at 4.00pm.

Of the two Main Market games, we like PSG and Team Liquid to over-perform, and the 5/1 on offer for Team Liquid to win 3-2 is a price we would tout as good value. Better value (and less risk) is the 13/8 on offer for there being over 4.5 maps. A final deciding map would be fantastic entertainment and raise more funds to fight COVID-19, and it’s just something we can see happening. It won’t be pre-ordained, but rather a subconscious action that players may well save themselves for a fifth and final fight to the virtual death.

With all of the proceeds being donated to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving in the twin battle to give relief to Coronavirus victims and to develop a vaccine, any Twitch viewers who tune in will be able to contribute extra money to add to the $120,000 already put up by the organisers.

You can watch all the action on the English commentary Twitch stream of the finals right here.

