SiGMA Malta confirms 5 Star iGaming Media as an Official Media Partner

SiGMA’s leading European iGaming show to take place November 17th-19th 2020

SiGMA Group has announced that 5 Star iGaming Media, one of the B2B gaming industry’s leading media brands, will be an Official Media Partner for the SiGMA Malta trade show taking place 17th to 19th November 2020 at the MFCC in Ta’Qali, Malta.

As part of the activity, 5 Star iGaming Media will have a presence outside the expo venue and at various distribution points around the island. With editorial support for SiGMA’s 2020 announcements, alongside solid social media updates and discounts for the 5 Star iGaming Media audience, this symbiotic relationship is designed to benefit all parties, but in particular, the readership of 5 Star’s B2B iGaming publications.

“5 Star iGaming Media has provided constant support for SiGMA Malta over the last few years, so it’s fantastic to add them as an Official Media Partner for our flagship European event in November,” said Jon Shaw, COO of SiGMA Group.

5 Star iGaming Media, Managing Director Andy Taylor said: “We’re thrilled to become SiGMA’s Official Media Partner. We have worked with SiGMA for a number of years, and it’s great to take our partnership to another level.

“SiGMA Malta just gets bigger and bigger each year, so this November 5 Star iGaming Media has 8,000 copies of the magazine available throughout Malta over the course of the Worlds iGaming Festival week, making it the biggest publication of its kind during this period”.

