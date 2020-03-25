More than $8.79 million returned to players via AGCCS in 2019

PRESS RELEASES

During 2019, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service team helped almost 2000 players recover more than $8.79 million of unpaid, delayed or unfairly confiscated money

The official AGCCS annual report for 2019 is out and the results are quite impressive – the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service breaks another record by recovering the staggering $8,795,250.89 of unpaid, delayed or unfairly confiscated money, which amounts to a 30% increase in comparison to the 2018 stats.

According to the AGCCS Annual Report 2019, during last year the support team received and reviewed 9,809 new complaints which were submitted by 6,804 players against 725 different online casino brands. What’s more, our team managed to process more than 2,600 cases, resolving 84% of the total amount.

The AskGamblers’ customer support team is doing everything in their power to sort any unfairness out and return money to those who have fairly won it. That said, we are very pleased to announce we broke the previous records, and we are taking this opportunity to thank players for using the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service and to invite even more iGaming enthusiasts to turn to channel whenever they feel wronged by an online casino.

The AskGamblers team cannot be prouder to share our latest accomplishments and, in order to learn more, we encourage our users to see our website and read a detailed report on the AGCCS 2019 stats. Likewise, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service is at our players’ disposal, should they experience any casino-related issues.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers, an award-winning casino affiliate website, provides the most trusted online casino, slot, and bonus reviews. It also features real player opinions and ratings highly valued by the iGaming community. Thanks to its unique Casino Complaint Service, over $31 million has been turned to players

thus far. Our motto is: “Get the truth. Then play.”

Comments