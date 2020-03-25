WPT’s first online Poker Series launched alongside Partypoker

POKER

The World Poker Tour is one of the oldest and must trusted names in all of poker. In fact, it’s really the first major live tour name that truly went around the world, and along with the World Series of Poker, has done more than any other brand to grow the game.

It’s fitting, then, that in this era of Coronavirus, the World Poker Tour is heading online to provide poker players with the ultimate poker event with a big guaranteed prizepool and more tournaments than you could shake Vince Van Patten at.

Taking place between the dates of May 10th and May 26th, the WPT Online Series has an overall guarantee of $30 million across the entire series on partypoker, with the World Poker Tour events specifically totalling $7 million.

You’d fairly obviously want to be playing the whole series therefore, but with a red ring around the calendar date of the WPT Online Championship. That event alone has a $5 million guarantee and costs $3,200 to enter, with Day 1 flights running from the start of the online festival.

As well as the WPT Online Championship, you can play the WPT500 and WPT DeepStacks event, with the WPT500 Online Event scheduled for May 10th – May 18th. There are 10 starting flights to choose from – way more than the usual live set-up, of course – and a $1 million guarantee.

The WPT DeepStacks Online Event takes place across the final two days of the series, with another million-dollar guarantee.

Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour, was only too happy to announce the series of events and exclusive online partnership with trusted partner partypoker in the following statement:

“WPT and partypoker are proud to break new ground for both of our brands with the first WPT Online festival. Players from around the globe can look forward to the opportunity to play in World Poker Tour events from the comfort of their homes at all buy-in levels.”

If you’re worried that winning the WPT Online Championship is any less of a win, don’t fear. Not only will the winner receive their name on a plaque on the famous gigantic trophy, they’ll also receive entry into the $15,00-a-ticket Baccarat Crystal WPT Tournament of Champions which will take place at some point. Originally scheduled for the end of the season, that itself is up for debate as to when it will close given the current situation.

In another move to help as many players take part as possible, partypoker announced that players who are eligible to play on partypoker can use their WPT Passport, with registration and participation for that promotion all fairly simple. You can read about how to do that right here.

With big winners and a plethora of tournaments to take part in coming soon, the WPT Online Series is sure to be a big success. While partypoker deserve a lot of credit for helping to set it up, players getting to take part in WPT events from home are going to be delighted to see the famous poker brand in the lobbies and on the felt of their favourite, only adding more prestige to online poker during this difficult time.

We’ll be bringing you plenty of news from the WPT Online Series in general and in particular the WPT Online Championship when all the action kicks off.

