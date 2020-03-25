888poker freerolls running from this week until July

POKER

With poker players now playing from home as the game has moved online, there have been many moves by major poker brands to accommodate players by shifting any planned live tours into the online space.

The World Poker Tour have partnered with partypoker to bring players their first-ever online series. Poker Central have also collaborated with the ‘orange diamond’ site to move the Poker Masters from Las Vegas to a virtual purple felt (though you do still get sent the fabled Purple Jacket in real life if you win!).

While those tournaments provide plenty of entertainment for poker fans, what about players who would like to play online but have been affected by either reduced or cancelled hours at work? There are potentially millions of people out there who could really do with some free-to-play poker that still offers some potential winnings to brighten their current world outlook.

Step in, 888poker, with 10 weeks of guaranteed prize-pool events that are freerolls.

The 888poker Galaxy of Freerolls kicks off from this Wednesday, the 25th of March, with a massive $500,000 in prizes up for grabs. With Galaxy events taking place from 25th March until 7th June, there are two $2,000-guaranteed Venus Freerolls happening every day from Monday to Saturday, with a single Sunday Neptune Freeroll guaranteeing $10,000 of free money!

These events are exciting enough, but the final Sunday of the series on 7th June will see one last freeroll with a very big difference. This time, the guarantee is a humungous $100,000.

Along this journey across the freeroll Milky Way, there will be plenty of orbits to be had which include spot prizes, bonuses and perhaps additional freeroll tourneys, too. With each day’s free Daily Spin on the platform potentially leading into a $1,000-guaranteed Space BLAST Freeroll for tickets, there’s every chance that the series will really take off.

With many tournaments at the moment offering big rewards but requiring a great deal of investment at a time where a lot of the population are feeling their belts tighten, such an investment in players with much less of a return is a really strong move from 888poker. It might be successfully argued that over the last 12-18 months, they’ve had the best record of any major poker brand in truly giving back to the players who build them as a company.

Over the next two and a half months, a whole Galaxy of Freerolls are out there for poker players who don’t have huge funds to invest but still want to blast themselves into action during every orbit.

The countdown to the kick-off has begun…

