Loto-Québec moves to online sales only

In order to fully comply with the Québec provincial government’s quarantine orders, Loto-Québec will only be providing online sales for at least the next two weeks. All sales of lottery products at both retailers and kiosks have been suspended, while the operator also deactivated their network of sales terminals.

This move was made to follow measures in place to try to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Québec provincial government ordered that all non-essential businesses close as the total number of cases of the virus reached 628 on March 25. Most businesses within the province, including bars, movie theaters, malls, gyms, libraries, and other businesses deemed as non-essential, will close. All retail betting and gaming facilities also fell into this class of businesses.

As a result, Loto-Québec announced that they would contact the 8,500 retailers and kiosk operators across the province to inform them of the decision. They further explained that they would notify their operators to coordinate with the governments in other provinces in Canada to determine if sales can continue.

Loto-Québec further announced that customers will still be able to purchase tickets using their online platform. They also explained that all physical tickets that had already been purchased will remain valid for upcoming drawings.

“With the health and wellbeing of its customers in mind, Loto-Québec, takes the current situation very seriously and will not hesitate to put into place additional measures as needed,” the company explained in a statement. “We will inform the public as soon as possible concerning the implementation of this new measure.”

Québec became the first province in Canada to order the closure of non-essential businesses, but they would not be the last. Just a short time after the provincial government announced the closures, the government in Ontario implemented the same types of restrictions. Both governments ordered that these businesses would be closed for a period of 14 days but that this could possibly be extended depending upon the number of cases reported during that time.

Currently, there are 2,780 cases of COVID-19 either confirmed or presumptive, in Canada. Québec has the largest share of those cases, with 1,013.

