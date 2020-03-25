Gambling industry announcement and partnership roundup – March 25, 2020

BUSINESS

In the fast moving world of gambling, sometimes you might miss news that could be important to you. To make sure you’re all caught up on gaming industry news, be it online or brick and mortar, we’re rounding up the some of the announcements and partnerships from the last week that you might have missed.

Clarion Gaming MD, Kate Chambers, confirms postponement of ICE North America

Kate Chambers, Managing Director of Clarion Gaming, has confirmed the postponement of ICE North America, which was due to take place on May 13-14, 2020. It will now be hosted in Spring 2021, with a date to be announced shortly. More information will also be made available regarding ICE Asia and iGB Live! shortly.

SiGMA Malta confirms 5 Star iGaming Media as an Official Media Partner

SiGMA Group has announced that 5 Star iGaming Media, one of the B2B gaming industry’s leading media brands, will be an Official Media Partner for the SiGMA Malta trade show taking place 17th to 19th November 2020 at the MFCC in Ta’Qali.

As part of the activity, 5 Star iGaming Media will have a presence outside the expo venue and at various distribution points around the island. With editorial support for SiGMA’s 2020 announcements, alongside solid social media updates and discounts for the 5 Star iGaming Media audience, this symbiotic relationship is designed to benefit all parties, but in particular, the readership of 5 Star’s B2B iGaming publications.

Draftkings pledges up to $1 million to United Way through #DKRALLY

Today, DraftKings Inc. announced a new charity initiative “#DKRally” to mobilize the sports fans to band together in support of our communities during this latest global public health emergency. In the spirit of triumphing over adversity, the #DKRally initiative is committing up to

$1 million to United Way, with an initial donation of $500,000, by calling upon fans worldwide to join them in sharing their rally cap photos while cheering on the local heroes of our communities who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BET2020 is flexible and innovative: online format for global security!

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, the expo BET2020 which was supposed to be held on 7-9 April in London, is postponed until the world’s situations stabilize. Our top priority now is the safety and health of our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, partners and guests.

Never give up. And our team isn’t ready to give up!

Fortunately, we live in a fast-paced digital technology world and we have all rights to use options digitalisation provides us with. Therefore, the BET2020 team have decided to host the first event in an online format.

ORYX Gaming offers exciting portfolio of virtuals, lottery betting and gaming content

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is in a perfect position to help operators shift their strategies and minimise negative impact through its extensive range of virtual sports, lottery betting, live dealer and casino content as global sports events are cancelled.

The ORYX Gaming virtual sports portfolio includes premium content from Kiron, Golden Race, 1×2 Gaming and Leap Gaming and can be made immediately available through ORYX Hub.

Operators can select from virtual football leagues such as La Liga, Serie A, EPL, Europa League, Euro Legends and the African Cup, as well as horse races, dog races, motor races, tennis and other virtual sports content, providing thousands of daily events to its customers.

Pragmatic Play unveils widely popular baccarat and other live casino games

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has significantly expanded its Live Casino portfolio.

The provider launched two variants of the land-based favourite, Baccarat. The game has all the features expected of the table game, with a Pragmatic Play twist. Players have access to clear statistical trends showing the total pot and quantity of players for Player, Banker and Tie bet fields, as well as offering a number of side bets.

Totally Gaming Academy and iGaming Academy partnership takes training to another level

The international gaming industry across every vertical will have access to the very best staff training and development following the launch of a dynamic new partnership between the Clarion owned Totally Gaming Academy (TGA) and iGaming Academy (iGA), which forms part of the Conexus Group. This game changing partnership, brings together TGA’s expertise established over a 13-year track record of delivering face-to-face training with iGA’s sector leading reputation and e-learning services across more than 40 evolving and future-focussed courses.

GrooveGaming scores a goal with Goalbet.

The Rapidly-growing aggregator GrooveGaming has scored a hattrick by signing a comprehensive content supply deal with Goalbet that involves all of Groovegaming’s portfolio. The deal sees GrooveGaming’s diverse portfolio being added to Goalbet’s stable of brands.

EveryMatrix boosts Virtual Sports offering to support operators amid sports crisis

With thousands of sports events being cancelled in the past weeks, EveryMatrix expands its collection of Virtual Sports to support gaming operators increase entertainment options, build new revenue streams and keep players connected.

The current selection of top providers includes premium names such as Global Bet, Betradar, Kiron, NSoft, Golden Race and Leap Gaming, with more additional suppliers ready to be integrated in the upcoming week. EveryMatrix’s Virtual Sports portfolio is immediately available to sportsbook and online casino operators via one integration with CasinoEngine platform.

Relax Gaming signs international deal with BetVictor

Relax Gaming, iGaming aggregator and supplier of unique content, has partnered with BetVictor to supply its extensive portfolio of proprietary and third-party casino games.

Under the terms of agreement, Relax Gaming’s rapidly expanding library of in-house developed slot games, including popular titles Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train, will be available to the Gibraltar-based online casino across the multiple markets in which it operates. Premium content and latest releases from Relax’s partner studios are also set to launch across BetVictor’s channels.

Spearhead Studios releases its seventh title and first table game European Roulette

Spearhead Studios launches its first table game, European Roulette, as part of a comprehensive gaming suite which is set to be introduced later this year. European Roulette is designed with a mobile-first approach and brings the ultimate roulette experience to all online audiences.

Roulette enthusiasts can now enjoy a highly realistic 3D roulette wheel with true-to-life ball behaviours while appreciating the optimised-for-mobile user interface and rapid loading.

GrooveGaming reports rapid uptake of live content and virtual sports

Aggregator GrooveGaming has reported a surge in demand for live content, with the leading aggregator having an impressive lineup of world-class brands on its platform to satisfy demand.

GrooveGaming has numerous live dealer titles amongst its on-demand live content and classy games including live roulette, baccarat, blackjack and live dedicated tables, amongst others. In addition, its virtual sports offering includes virtual football, tennis, horse-racing, cycling and greyhound racing, with virtual Euro basketball and cricket coming to the rapidly-expanding aggregator soon.

FlowPlay and American Icon Willie Nelson Launch in-Game Partnership within Casino World

FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, today announced the launch of an in-game partnership between the multi Grammy winning, legendary, Willie Nelson, and Casino World, the most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Players can now select from country music-themed avatars to customize their in-game persona, and build cities with new features like tour busses and structures from Willie’s Luck Texas ranch.

Casino World’s immersive, customizable universe offers over 40 casual casino-style games, including nearly 30 slots, and the ability to create and customize immersive cities complete with buildings, luxury hotels, dance clubs and slot halls. Casino World will provide new avatars to players, complete with cowboy hats, Western shirts, bandanas and Willie Nelson-themed clothing. Players will also be able to add country music venues to their cities, including a tour bus, Willie inspired dance hall, Luck Opry House and Luck Headquarters, from Willie’s Texas ranch.

Enteractive enters Brazil through KTO partnership

Enteractive, the iGaming industry Reactivation specialist, has entered the Brazilian market for the first time after signing a deal to provide operator KTO with its (Re)Activation Cloud® platform.

KTO, will use the plug-and-play technology and service to boost player retention rates by connecting directly with its players and ensuring they feel valued. KTO is a young brand targeting players in Brazil and has already amassed a loyal player base.

