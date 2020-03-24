Super Bowl 55 odds: Bucs rise on board

SPORTS

By far the biggest news around the NFL so far this offseason came last Tuesday when it was reported that arguably the greatest quarterback in league history, Tom Brady, was leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He officially signed a two-year, $60 million deal on Friday.

Yes, Brady left a team he had led to nine Super Bowls and six championships since his first season as a starter in 2001 for a franchise that has six all-time playoff victories, one Super Bowl, and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 – the second-longest current drought in the NFL behind the Cleveland Browns. Shocking isn’t a strong enough word.

Even though Brady will be 43 by the time the season kicks off – assuming there is one in the wake of the coronavirus crisis – and that he regressed a fairly significant amount in 2019, the Bucs took a huge jump in the odds to win Super Bowl 55, and now sit at +1200.

Only the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600), who have been silent in free agency as they are tight up against the salary cap, Baltimore Ravens (+750) and San Francisco 49ers (+850) have shorter odds. The New Orleans Saints are also +1200. The Ravens had the NFL’s best record last regular season, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and the Saints tied for the NFC’s best record in 2019. Drew Brees has put off retirement and will play one more season for New Orleans, which is an NFC South rival of Tampa Bay.

Incidentally, the Bucs could make history next February if they reach the Super Bowl as no team has ever played in one in its own stadium. Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is the host for Super Bowl 55. Originally it was to be that new Los Angeles stadium shared by the Rams and Chargers, but NFL owners a few years ago shifted it to Tampa because construction of that Los Angeles stadium was way behind schedule – SoFi Stadium will open this season and host Super Bowl 56.

Speaking of Los Angeles teams, the Chargers were the runners-up in the Brady sweepstakes and are +3300 to win the first Super Bowl in team history. The Chargers said goodbye to QB Philip Rivers, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts (+3000), and will move forward with Tyrod Taylor under center. The cash-strapped (by salary cap purposes) Rams released running back and 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley among some other cost-cutting moves. They are +2800.

