Pragmatic Play unveils widely popular baccarat and other live casino games

Leading provider adds Baccarat, Speed Baccarat and Roulette Macao to fast-growing Live Casino portfolio.

23rd March 2020: Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the gaming industry, has significantly expanded its Live Casino portfolio.

The provider launched two variants of the land-based favourite, Baccarat. The game has all the features expected of the table game, with a Pragmatic Play twist. Players have access to clear statistical trends showing the total pot and quantity of players for Player, Banker and Tie bet fields, as well as offering a number of side bets.

All Baccarat tables come in the Regular Mode, but players can switch to No-Commission Mode at any moment during the game, by just pressing the Super 6 button available on the interface. The Super 6 side bet can be won if the Banker beats the Player with a total of 6 points, paid at 15:1 with any other outcome representing a loss.

Pragmatic Play’s Speed Baccarat takes the traditional style of play and elevates it to a whole new level. Giving an increased air of excitement, every game round takes just 27 seconds. The betting time is limited to 12 seconds and the cards are dealt face up as soon as the betting time is over. Speed Baccarat creates a feeling of continuous action and excitement.

Roulette Macao enhances the supplier’s array of roulette titles, aimed at evoking the feel and gameplay of luxurious land-based resorts around the globe. Broadcast from Pragmatic Play’s live studio with 4K camera technology and having all the game features players have come to expect, this latest addition joins other popular language-centric titles in the ever-expanding Live Casino offering.

Lana Bleichyk, Live Casino Operations Manager at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are continually looking at ways to innovate and expand our Live Casino portfolio and we have achieved this through the addition of these titles. Baccarat is a highly popular live casino game, despite its simplicity, so we are looking forward to seeing big engagement with this one.

“With the creation of a fast-paced live casino title, Speed Baccarat, we endeavor to appeal to players who enjoy the immersive nature of a traditional casino, coupled with the accessibility of a modern day, mobile experience.”

Pragmatic Play’s slot catalogue continues to grow with four titles added every month. All Pragmatic Play slots, as well as its Live Casino and Bingo products, are available through a single API integration.

