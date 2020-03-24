ORYX Gaming offers exciting portfolio of virtuals, lottery betting and gaming content

PRESS RELEASES

MALTA, 23rd March 2020 – ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), is in a perfect position to help operators shift their strategies and minimise negative impact through its extensive range of virtual sports, lottery betting, live dealer and casino content as global sports events are cancelled.

The ORYX Gaming virtual sports portfolio includes premium content from Kiron, Golden Race, 1×2 Gaming and Leap Gaming and can be made immediately available through ORYX Hub.

Operators can select from virtual football leagues such as La Liga, Serie A, EPL, Europa League, Euro Legends and the African Cup, as well as horse races, dog races, motor races, tennis and other virtual sports content, providing thousands of daily events to its customers.

As well as virtual sports, operators also get access to live dealer, lottery betting, live lottery and casino content via ORYX Hub which contains 8,000+ games from 80+ third-party suppliers, including Evolution, Ezugi, Pragmatic Live, Betgames TV and LIW.

With unprecedented global cancellation of major sporting events and the closure of betting shops and land-based casinos for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 outbreak, sports betting companies will have to shift their focus to other verticals, including virtual sports numbers betting and casino games.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “These are challenging times and the COVID-19 outbreak will have an impact on every individual and business in our industry and beyond.

“By adding virtual sports, numbers betting and casino to your games portfolio, operators can still offer players their daily dose of excitement.”

About ORYX Gaming:



ORYX Gaming is a B2B gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, ORYX offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, marketing and operational services, as well as ORYX Hub, an advanced content aggregator, product integration and marketing platform for casino, sportsbook and lottery verticals.

Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, ORYX Hub combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions, allowing operators to access over 8,000 world-class games through a single account. ORYX is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

