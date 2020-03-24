Gaming Affiliate ATEMI Guarantees Employees To Be Paid, Offers Support Package For Spouses

PRESS RELEASES

London, England – Online gaming media owner Atemi is guaranteeing every staff member’s role and pay amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company will also give £1000 per month net of tax to any employee if their spouse or partner is laid off during this time until the situation improves.

In addition, the company is contributing to home office costs up to £250 per employee and offering interest free loans where requested.

“We are a successful and resilient company”, said Richard Skelhorn, Founder of Atemi. “I am very proud of our team who have shown an incredible ability to adapt to this challenging environment. We have moved to home-working without skipping a beat and productivity is improving all the time.”

“But, other companies may not be so resilient and we get that which is why we introduced this initiative. It is important we help everyone remain confident and focused on maintaining their health. Being able to sleep at night is a big part of that.”

Atemi recently launched global online betting comparison site BetCompare.com ahead of the premier league being cancelled.

“It’s certainly a headwind we didn’t expect, but we’ll take this time to improve the product before hopefully re-launching in the Summer. For now we’ll wait and see what the next few months brings.”

