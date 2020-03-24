KamaGames and Hard Rock release Hard Rock Blackjack on mobile

BUSINESS

A new partnership between KamaGames and Hard Rock International promises to bring high quality, 3D games to the operator’s mobile offering. The two companies announced their new app, Hard Rock Blackjack, on March 24.

Hard Rock Blackjack will offer high caliber, 3D versions of classic casino games, featuring blackjack of course, but also roulette, craps, baccarat and video poker. It also offers a social poker game based on the Pokerist Texas Poker model, currently the third largest social poker game in the world, as well as Set Poker and Split Bet poker.

As KamaGames focuses quite a bit on recreating the social aspect of the casino, Hard Rock Blackjack will offer a range of competitive poker tournaments, like Sit’n’Gos, Shootuts and multi-table tournaments (MTTs). It also has party modes and poker game variations to help build a sense of community. Players can interact with each other using a built in instant messenger, emojis and share gifts.

Hard Rock’s Kresimir Spajic, Senior Vice President of Online Gaming & Sports Betting, said the new offering would be “a perfect expansion of our free-to-play games portfolio and a major draw for both current and new Hard Rock customers.” He sees it as the next step Hard Rock’s efforts to stay in touch with their customer base. “The exciting table games, multiplayer functionality and availability in 28 different languages will empower us to stay regularly connected with our guests in a new and creative way between visits to our Cafes, Hotels and Casinos around the world.”

He added: “Hard Rock has seen positive results leveraging free2play mobile games to extend the legendary experience guests have come to expect from the 262 Hard Rock ensues around the world into a digital format to both deepen relationships and drive incremental brand engagement both online and at our real-world venues.”

Teaming up with a huge resort partner like Hard Rock is an important get for KamaGames. CEO Andrey Kuznetsov said, ‘For KamaGames, this partnership holds an unparalleled opportunity for growth. Using our expertise, which has been honed over many years in the social casino industry, we are confident that we have created a product that will offer true entertainment value for Hard Rock International customers. KamaGames is very proud of the product we’ve brought to the market with Pokerist Texas Poker and are happy to share this technology with Hard Rock to provide their loyal customers with a high-quality product which will give them even more opportunities to interact and engage with Hard Rocks iconic, globally recognized brand, leading to a continued positive relationship and greater brand loyalty.”

The partnership doesn’t end at the Hard Rock Blackjack app. The two companies expect that they will continue working on a variety of cross-promotional campaigns and projects, as well as keeping the app fresh with new slots, game modes, tournaments, and events.

Comments