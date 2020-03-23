What can we expect from the 2020 Fortnite World Cup?

SPORTS

There can be no doubt that one of the most exciting dates to look forward to in the Esports gaming universe is the 2020 Fortnite World Cup. With 2019 seeing the biggest single prize in Esports history being awarded to the Solo Fortnite World Cup winner ‘Bugha’, it was an amazing final game of six that saw the Battle Royal 100 whittled down to 1.

What does it take to win the Fortnite World Cup? Well, an incredible ability to build, snipe, shoot and harvest your way around the ever-changing map that around 250 million people have played in the game’s history. That’s 1 person in 30 of the world’s population.

The story of ‘Bugha’ in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup is a fascinating one and a tale that should inspire even the beginning player that a path to $3 million does exist. All it takes is a little luck and a lot of hard work.

While a live venue for the Fortnite World Cup is obviously some way away, Epic Games promise a rollercoaster ride for anyone who takes part or watches, as the second ceremony to crown an overall winner will probably be broadcast in front of millions of viewers online, far outweighing any in-stadium attendance.

Last year’s Fortnite World Cup was broadcast to fans around the world on YouTube and Twitch to 2.3 million fans. Incredibly, the prize money distributed totaled $40 million.

While no official statement has yet been published by Epic Games about the 2020 Fortnite World Cup, any statement updating fans will appear right here and new information is put out there pretty regularly.

With the inaugural Fortnite World Cup taking place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City between 26th-28th July last year, this year’s celebration of the world’s most popular Battle Royale game is likely to land in and around those dates but is as yet unconfirmed.

Last time out, any fans who attended received V-Bucks – Fortnite’s in-game currency – and a Season 10 Battle Pass, a season that would eventually turn out to be the final season of Chapter 1. Now in Chapter 2, Season 2, there are likely to be less new seasons this chapter, meaning rewards are inclusive of this current season.

Prizes at the Fortnite World Cup are huge, with ‘Bugha’ winning $3 million for winning the Solo top prize last year. The 2nd place prize was $1.8 million, 3rd place was a $1.2 million prize, and even as far down as 50th place won $100,000 – a life-changing amount of money in anyone’s life.

It wouldn’t be a shock if the 2020 Fortnite World Cup prize pool grew on the back of last year’s taking for Epic Games, which were huge and sent ripples through the Esports universe. With qualifiers this time centering on customized games and two open rounds, there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for a Fortnite victory royale.

Much of the talk on Reddit and similar forums are centered around whether the only other game variant is likely to be Duos, or whether Trios or Squads will be included too. A Squads tournament would be amazing, if only to see the choices made by team members at the highest level.

Whatever happens at this year’s Fortnite World Cup and whenever and wherever it takes place, it will be phenomenal entertainment and once again become the centre of the Esports universe for a few amazing days of online action.

Comments