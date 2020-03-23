New Zealand makes eSports a legitimate activity

SPORTS

Even before the coronavirus disrupted global sports activity, eSports had attracted major attention and had exploded as a multibillion-dollar industry. With COVID-19, it has gained a lot more ground and has become the go-to alternative for sports fans, as well as for some sports industries. Still, there are those who would argue that it isn’t possible to view video game competitions as a real sport, but the real world is proving them wrong. High schools and universities in various countries have already established eSports as part of their official extracurricular programs, and the legitimization of the activity was just taken to a new level in New Zealand. The New Zealand Esports Federation (NZESF) has been recognized as an “official” National Sporting Organisation by Sports New Zealand, the government body that oversees sports in the country.

NZESF, a not-for-profit eSports initiative, is part of the larger, International eSports Federation. It has been trying for several years to receive recognition by the government as a legitimate sport, and has finally reached its goal. Sports New Zealand (SNZ) reportedly wrapped up an assessment of the group recently, and approved it as a sports organization at the end of last week.

With the acceptance of NZESF, there are now reportedly 21 countries across the globe that have approved a national body for eSports. The president of NZESF, Ben Lenihan, is excited about the future of the activity with the approval of SNZ and asserted in a statement after the announcement was made, “We are absolutely thrilled with this decision by Sport New Zealand. Recognition of the NZESF as the official National Sporting Organisation for esports is a key step in moving esports forward.”

Receiving approval is more than just a simple recognition of eSports; it brings with it a lot of legal and regulatory advantages that will help propel the industry even further. The legitimization in New Zealand paves the way for visas and tax statuses, regulations for the distribution of prize money, education resources and more.

Lenihan adds, “With this official support we are able to help regulate framework around esports to ensure fair play for all, fund growth of the industry and provide education on what esports is and how New Zealanders can get involved. We can also begin to put in place a clear pathway from community groups and fun online play to young New Zealanders becoming esports professionals. We are confident that New Zealand can punch above its weight in esports, as it does in so many other sports.”

Additionally, the legitimization allows for funds to be channeled to eSports, which is going to shore up the activity on several fronts. It will allow groups to hire paid employees, instead of using volunteers, and will create new education opportunities, and will lead to the creation of established professional entities. And, this is just the beginning.

Comments